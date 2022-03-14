An assembly at Hononegah on Monday honored Special Olympic state champions, from left, Colin Fitzgerald, Braeden Parker, Jocelyn Vertiz, Nathan Markley, Christopher Akerlund and Karina Mincemoyer. Riley Peterson was absent.
ROCKTON—With nearly all of his players returnees, first-year head coach Nathan Loft found himself one of only two rookies on the Hononegah Special Olympics basketball team.
He also found his team had excellent chemistry and a passion for the game.
“We have a good group of kids who work really well together,” Loft said. “They’re unique individuals who all bring their own individuality to the team. They’re all very outgoing and they make that team successful.”
Monday they celebrated winning a state championship at an all-school assembly in the fieldhouse. The team also won the Ron Knisley Spirit of the Games Award for good sportsmanship and leadership.
“It was nice to see the whole school see what we do and recognize our students,” Loft said.
The coach said COVID-19 likely impacted the team’s numbers this season.
“We had less kids than in past years,” said Loft, who is a Special Education teacher. “Only having seven players was really challenging condition-wise, but it was also really nice because every kid got a lot of playing time. I think it worked out well for us.”
There are seven divisions in Illinois High School state basketball. Hononegah won the Region A basketball competition in Byron, defeating the Opportunity House Lightning twice to qualify for state. Other regional teams were from Freeport, Belvidere, Mabley and Rockford.
Hononegah competed in Division 2 at the Shirk Center at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Ill., along with teams from Naperville, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Oswego. They played two games against the Oswego Silver Wildcats for the championship, going 1-1. They lost the first 50-46, but won the second game 59-34. The margin of the second game gave them the overall title.
Jeanine Binger coached with Loft and they were assisted by Unified partners Kiersten Bloomingdale, Ella Dennison and Lilliana Miceli. The seven Special Olympians included
Colin Fitzgerald, Braeden Parker, Jocelyn Vertiz, Nathan Markley, Christopher Akerlund, Karina Mincemoyer and Riley Peterson.