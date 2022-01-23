ROCKTON—The Hononegah girls basketball team picked up a NIC-10 victory Friday night when they defeated visiting Auburn 51-39.
The Indians got a big game from senior Haley Warren, who scored 19 points. Allyson Niedfeldt nailed four 3-pointers for her 12 points. The Indians led 25-16 at halftime and didn’t allow the Knights to close the gap.
The Indians (20-3, 10-0) will be back on the floor Tuesday when they travel to play Belvidere North.
• BOYS HOOPS: CLINTON 56, JEFFERSON 49: Peyton Bingham scored 23 points to lead the host Cougars to a season sweep of Jefferson.
Piercen Bingham added 14 points for Clinton (3-12 overall, 2-9 Rock Valley Conference). The Cougars were able to overcome a 13-1 deficit to begin the game.
After building a 13-point lead in the second half, Clinton allowed the Eagles to tie the game, but never trailed in the second half.
• BRODHEAD 76, MCFARLAND 66: In a showdown of two of the top teams in the Rock Valley Conference, the high-scoring Cardinals took down the visiting Spartans Friday night.
Owen Leifker (27 points) and Josiah Engen (23) combined for 50 points as the Cardinals (12-3, 9-0) remained unbeaten in the Rock Valley.
Freshman Cullen Walker added 19 points for Brodhead (12-3, 9-0).
• EVASNVILLE 45, BIG FOOT 27: The Chiefs, playing without starting point guard Hudson Torrez, couldn’t muster enough offense to hang with the Blue Devils Friday night.
Mason Miller scored 18 points to lead the Blue Devils. Evansville (9-6, 6-4) opened a eight-point halftime lead. Gus Foster had 11 points to lead Big Foot (8-7, 6-4).
• EAST TROY 58, TURNER 50: Turner saw its win streak stop at the hands of host East Troy Friday night.
Turner led 26-22 at halftime but were outscored 36-24 in the second half.
Turner was led by Tyshawn Teague-Johnson’s 13 points, while Tyler Sutherland added 12.
Chase Cummings led all scorers with 23 for East Troy.
• JANESVILLE PARKER 85, BELOIT MEMORIAL 60: Parker completed a season sweep over a Beloit team that was coming off an extended COVID break Friday night.
Davion Bland led the Knights with 18 points, while Shaq Roman added 14 and Fazion Farr had 10. Beloit trailed 44-27 at halftime and weren’t able to fight back.
WEEKEND BOXSCORES
EVANSVILLE 45, BIG FOOT 27
Big Foot (27)—Peterson 1-0-3, Penniman 1-0-3, Foster 4-2-11, Wilson 3-2-8, Schmitz 1-0-2. Totals 10-4-27.
Evansville (45)—Bahrs 2-2-8, Bettenhausen 1-0-3, Miller 7-0-18, Heinzelman 3-0-7, Howlett 1-2-4, Kopecky 1-3-5. Totals 15-7-45.
Halftime—Evansville 20, Big Foot 12. 3-point goals—Big Foot 3 (Foster, Penniman, Peterson), Evansville 8 (Miller 4, Bahrs 2, Bettenhausen, Heinzelman). Free throws missed—Big Foot 6, Evansville 4.
MARKESAN 68, PARKVIEW 43
Markesan (68)—Grams 7-3-17, Witthun 1-0-3, Schmick 1-0-2, Kracht 3-7-13, Jahnke 1-1-3, Gerbitz 1-1-3, Dornfeld 5-0-10, Jahnke 2-0-4, Osterhause 2-0-5. Totals 26-12-68.
Parkview (43)—Brown 2-0-5, Oswald 2-4-8, Redman 0-4-4, Flood-Elyafi 4-0-8, Klitzman 5-2-14, Pomplun 1-1-3, Landis 0-1-1. Totals 14-12-43.
Halftime—Markesan 29, Parkview 18. 3-point goals—Markesan 4 (Schmick 2, Witthun, Osterhaus), Parkview 3 (Klitzman 2, Brown). Free throws missed—Markesan 5, Parkview 6. Total fouls—Markesan 16, Parkview 15.
HONONEGAH 51, AUBURN 39
Auburn 5 11 13 10—39
Hononegah 11 14 11 15—51
AUBURN: Brown 0 1-2 1, Gray 6 8-9 22, Hanserd 2 1-2 6, Rogers 2 1-2 6, Sago 2 0-1 4. Totals: 12 11-15 39.
HONONEGAH: Johnston 0 0-2 0, Hann 2 2-3 6, Abney 0 2-4 2, Warren 7 2-2 19, Niedfeldt 4 0-1 12, Carter 2 0-0 6, LaMay 0 4-8 4, Gunnink 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 10-20 51.
3-pointers: Auburn 4 (Gray 2, Hanserd, Rogers), Hononegah 9 (Niedfeldt 4, Warren 3, Carter 2).
BRODHEAD 76, MCFARLAND 66
McFarland (66)—Nichols 2-1-5, Kelley 5-0-11, Gillen 3-8-15, Ryssow 2-0-4, Kulp 8-3-22, Chisholm 3-2-9. Totals 23-14-66.
Brodhead (76)—Engen 9-4-23, Leifker 13-0-27, Walker 6-3-19, Malkow 3-1-7. Totals 31-8-76.
Halftime—Brodhead 29, McFarland 27. 3-point goals—McFarland 6 (Kulp 3, Kelley, Gillen, Chisholm), Brodhead 6 (Walker 4, Leifker, Engen). Free throws missed—McFarland 7, Brodhead 3. Total fouls—McFarland 14, Brodhead 18.
EAST TROY 58, TURNER 50
Turner (58)—Howard 3-1-8, Giddley 4-1-9, Lauterbach 2-0-4, Sutherland 5-2-12, Hobson 2-0-4, Teague-Johnson 4-2-13. Totals 18-6-58.
East Troy (50)—Kurth 4-2-10, Terpstra 3-1-8, Lindow 3-4-10, Aleckson 2-1-5, Cummings 8-6-23. Totals 20-14-50.
Halftime—East Troy 26, Turner 22. 3-point goals—Turner 4 (Teague-Johnson 3, Howard), East Troy 2 (Cummings, Terpstra). Free throws missed—Turner 4, East Troy 11.
PARKER 85, BELOIT 60
Beloit (60)—Cousins 1-0-2; Copper 1-0-2; Bland 7-2-18; Rasheed 1-3-5; Farr 4-2-10; Woods 1-3-5; Roman 4-5-14; Karl 1-0-2. Totals 20-17-60.
Parker (85)—Youderin 3-1-9; Jarrett 1-2-4; Miller 7-4-23; Bess 4-3-13; Skrzypchak 2-2-8; Douglas 4-0-8; Naber 7-6-20. Totals 28-18-85.
Halftime—Parker 44, Beloit 27. 3-point goals—Beloit 3 (Bland 2, Roman), Parker 11 (Miller 5, Bess 2, Youderin 2, Skrzypchak 2). Free throws missed—Beloit 5, Parker 8. Total fouls—Beloit 18, Parker 12.