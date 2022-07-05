SIOUX CITY, Iowa—Gillian DePauw admitted she didn’t know her twin brother, Jacob, was looking at Morningside University during the recruiting process.
“Neither of us knew we had been reaching out to the same school, but once the subject surfaced, we thought the possibility would be a good one,” said the sophomore, who like her brother is from South Beloit and a Hononegah High School graduate.
Jacob, also a rising 6-foot sophomore in the Mustangs’ volleyball family, took it a step further.
“Honestly, the plan was never to go to the same college,” he reflected. “It just sort of happened. We both found a place that fit us well.”
That good fit has worked both ways. Head women’s coach Jessica Squier and head men’s coach Addison Mertler have benefited from a pair of players who each saw action in 15-or-more matches a year ago with the proverbial sky being the limit. Jacob stepped into a starting setter role with 811 assists to his credit. Gillian, a 5-10 setter, made 15 varsity appearances and put up 76 assists among a deep position area last fall.
Strong resumes for two athletes who didn’t have a thought about volleyball to begin their competition careers. Gillian was immersed in competitive dance until her freshman year of high school, and Jacob was looking to take the basketball path but moved to volleyball in the same
season. They both credit older brother Matt, a former collegiate setter at Clarke University and current women’s assistant at NCAA Division I Illinois State University, for challenging their thought process.
“Thirteen years of dancing got me a little burnt out,” Gillian reflected. “If Matt wasn’t around to push me to play volleyball, though, I don’t think I would have transitioned.”
“I loved basketball,” Jacob said. “Once I started getting older and playing on travel teams, it became clear that there were so many better guys than me. I didn’t see a lot of collegiate opportunities.
“However, not a lot of guys play collegiate volleyball,” he added. “I had the chance and took it. I came to realize I liked the team aspect much better. Three people touch the ball in volleyball and only one does in basketball as an example.”
The deeply honest critique of their previous athletic attempts isn’t something new with Gillian or Jacob.
“We’re both brutally honest with each other after matches,” Gillian said. “Matt is the same way when he checks in. We both want to be the best we can in the sport, so we don’t pull any punches.”
“I enjoy our discussions,” Jacob noted. “Honest comments, no matter how tough to take, make us better. I wouldn’t trade this entire experience of being at the same college with my sister for anything—being together is great as we can be a support system for each other.”
It was also a gift of sorts to their father. Gillian and Jacob both understand their late mother would have been so excited to have them together for college.
“It makes everything easier,” Gillian said. “Being so far from home, Dad needs only one trip to move us both in and if Matt can make it to a match, they can ride together to the same place.”
Honest thoughts leading to a home away from home—two paths combining to a same road toward collegiate success.
