DAYTON, Ohio—When he’s coaching his own college football team someday, Ryan VanSchelven will surely suggest to his players that team success requires them to park their egos at the door.
It may sound like a cliche, but then the University of Dayton quarterback from Roscoe not only believes it, he lives it.
He even has a prestigious award to prove it.
On Saturday, the Hononegah High School graduate became the 65th recipient of the Lt. Andy Zulli Memorial Trophy during halftime of the Flyers’ 49-27 win over Morehead State.
The annual award goes to the Flyer who best exemplifies the qualities of Zulli, a former UD football player killed in a military vehicle accident while serving in the Army in Germany shortly after he graduated in 1954. Zulli was not a star player, but his qualities of sportsmanship, scholarship and leadership were so exceptional the award was created in his memory.
VanSchelven was thrilled to receive it.
“It definitely came as a surprise,” he said. “It’s named after a guy who didn’t have a huge role in terms of playing time, but was still a leader. A lot of guys looked up to him. I was very humbled and honored to receive that award.”
VanSchelven is the football team’s representative on UD’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and a past nominee for its Unsung Hero Award. The civil engineering major is a three-time member of the Pioneer Football League Academic Honor Roll.
What he is best, though, is a consummate teammate.
VanSchelven came to Dayton after quarterbacking Hononegah to NIC-10 titles in 2017 and 2018, twice earning First Team All-Conference honors. He was the 2018 NIC-10 Offensive MVP and his feats included tossing six touchdowns in a game, 19 in a season, 41 for his career and 3,463 career yards. His father, Todd, is still an assistant there.
Since arriving on the UD campus in 2019, VanSchelven has taken only a handful of snaps, but he has embraced his time there.
“Coach (Rick) Chamberlin always talks about leadership and how everyone on this team has a role, whether it is being an All-American running back like Jake Chisholm or a scout teamer,” VanSchelven said. “Everyone needs to be good at their role and understand that it’s not going to be all about them all the time. They have to do what’s best for the team.”
VanSchelven hoped this would be his season to make more of an impact on the field, but it was obvious early on he was destined to stay a bit player.
“I had two options,” he said. “I could be bummed out about it and make it a season that wasn’t very fun or I could embrace my role and still find a way to be a leader. I chose the route of enjoying my last year of football. It’s been a blast.”
VanSchelven said he focuses on bringing energy to practice.
“Every day I walk from the locker room to the field and as soon as my cleats hit the turf I try to be vocal and energetic,” he said. “When I see guys aren’t feeling it and they’re slacking I will pull them aside and try to say something encouraging to get them going.”
VanSchelven has always been a student of the game and does much more than just signal plays to the offense from the sideline.
“I think I’m observant when we’re running plays, not just of the quarterback, but the receivers, running backs and line and if I see something I don’t think is right I can be another coach on the field,” VanSchelven said. “My knowledge of the offense is my biggest strength.”
Typically, VanSchelven said the best thing about Saturday wasn’t his award, but rather the Flyers (8-2, 6-1) winning their fifth in a row. They close out the regular season at Davidson this Saturday with a chance to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
VanSchelven, listed as a senior, had a medical redshirt so he could return next season.
“I do have more eligibility, but I’m probably not going to use it,” he said. “ I want to get into coaching and hopefully, I can find a graduate assistant job next fall and get on to reaching another goal in my life.”