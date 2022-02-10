ROCKFORD — Vivi Marquez, who has served as an assistant on the Rock Valley College softball coaching staff for the past three seasons, will step up to become co-head coach for 2022, Athletic Director Darin Monroe has announced.
"Vivi is an up and coming star in this profession and is very deserving of this promotion," said Monroe, who is also the Golden Eagles longtime head coach. "She loves RVC, our athletes and our program as much as I do. I felt that this move was important for the future of our softball program so that we may continue to work alongside one another and maintain our program as one of the premier Junior College softball programs in the country."
A former Hononegah High School standout and NIC-10 Player of the Year, Marquez played for RVC during the 2013 and 2015 seasons and served as a student assistant for the Golden Eagles while sitting out the 2014 season due to injury.
Marquez was named the 2015 NJCAA Division III Player of the Year, capping an illustrious career that included honors as two-time NFCA NJCAA DIII National Catcher of the Year, two-time NJCAA All-American, two-time N4C Conference MVP and two-time All-Region IV selection, and an appearance on the NJCAA International All-Star team in the summer of 2015 at the Canadian Open.
Marquez transferred to play at NCAA Division I Horizon League member Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, earning All-Horizon League honors in 2016.
Since returning to RVC in her role as a full-time assistant coach, Marquez has helped guide the Golden Eagles to NJCAA DIII National Championships in 2019 and 2021 as well as N4C Conference Championships and Region IV Championships in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 season abruptly ended after 20 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
RVC overall has a record of 125-23 during her three seasons on staff. She has served as both the hitting and catching coach while also being heavily involved in the recruiting process. In 2021, Marquez was named the NFCA National Assistant Coach of the Year.
Marquez said she appreciates the opportunity.
"Rock Valley has made a huge impact on my life both as a student-athlete and a coach,” Marquez said. “The experiences I have been given continue to strengthen my love for this institution, athletic department and program. I am driven to provide the same experiences to our current and future student-athletes as I work alongside Coach Monroe."