Josh Keener grew up playing baseball and after spending seven years as an assistant baseball coach, he moved over to coach college softball.
He’s on the move again, sticking with softball, but switching from head coach at Rockford University to the University of Dubuque.
The 2009 Hononegah High School graduate says it was a difficult decision because he has a close ties to RU, having been a student there and a baseball coach prior to six seasons with Regents softball.
For a number of reasons, though, Keener said the new challenge was too good not to take.
“I am excited about the new beginning,”: Keener said from Crown Point, Ind., where he is scouting a college showcase tournament. “First of all, my wife (Morgan) is pursuing her PhD at the University of Iowa. We spent a good deal of the past year apart because of that. Being able to be together full-time again was part of the reason (he took the job).
“To be completely honest, they reached out to me and asked me if I would be interested. The campus is gorgeous and the facilities are top-notch and it is a competitive athletic department. They value athletics at the institution and they win. A lot.”
Keener said the Spartans’ former coach, Jeff Lamb, resigned to become a high school athletic director in his hometown. On the way out, he recommended Keener to take his place at the Division III program.
“We had played against them the past two seasons,” Keener said. “I was shocked and flattered when he reached out to see if I was interested in the position.”
RU is also Division III, but Keener said there are definite levels within the division.
“This is no knock on Rockford; I love Rockford University,” he said. “There is a different commitment to athletics (at Dubuque) and they are in a different spot financially. It is Division III to Division III, but there are a lot of things to be excited about on that campus.”
Despite a 16-22 mark in 2022, the Rockford program definitely showed improvement over the past six seasons.
Rockford won more games over Keeneer’s final two seasons (39), than the Regents had won in the four years combined (29) just prior to him taking over.
In 2021, the Regents earned their first berth to the NACC Tournament in school history and also recorded the first NACC Tournament win. Rockford’s 23 wins that season were by far the most in a single season since 2006.
Keener’s players were highly successful in the classroom over his five-year tenure. RU had 53 NACC Scholar-Athletes during that span and won the President’s Cup, given to the RU team with the highest GPA for a given
Keener will take over a Spartans team that were co-ARC champions and finished 24-9 overall. Dubuque swept Rockford in March, 8-4 and 4-2.
“Coach Lamb really deserves credit for what he did with that program,” Keener said. “They did some special things. He told me that if I had the resources he had I would be able to take that program to the next level. I am honored he feels that way.”
Keener said he will continue to scout the Rockford/Stateline area for talent.
“Dubuque is really the perfect distance for a lot of kids because if it is close enough for kids to get home on a weekend, but it is far enough that they feel on their own,” he said.
One of Dubuque’s top players in 2022 was catcher Cayla Cavanagh, a junior from Hononegah who hit .304 with seven home runs. She started 29 games.