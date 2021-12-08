DUBUQUE, Iowa.—Loras College women’s soccer senior Brynn Jacobi capped off a standout career as a Duhawk by helping them reach the Final Four of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Dec. 3.
The Hononegah High School graduate started 23 games in 2021 and netted 10 goals and 26 points. She recorded a season-high three goals against Monmouth. Her individual honors included being named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference, United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Region, NCAA D-III All-Tournament and CoSIDA Academic All-District.
The Duhawks (21-1-2, 8-0-0 conference) lost just one game in Jacobi’s final season, which was a bonus year due to the COVID-19 pandemic postponing their 2020 fall season. The loss for No. 9 Loras came in the D-III semifinals, 1-0 to No. 5 Christopher Newport University in Greensboro, N.C.
Jacobi, a math and secondary education major, had 34 goals and 83 points for her career. She was the A-R-C Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. Over the past summer, she competed with pro-am MSC Peoria in United Women’s Soccer.
• ANCHORS AWAY: Amy Jones (Hononegah), a 6-foot sophomore middle hitter, helped the Merchant Marine Academy go 22-4 overall and 10-1 in conference play.
Jones had 86 kills and 22 digs for the MMA, who won 15 matches in a row at one point during the season.
The Mariners won the Skyline Conference championship by sweeping Manhattanville, 3-0 and earned an automatic berth in the NCAA D-III Tournament. They fell to SUNY Cortland, 3-1, at John Hopkins in first-round action.
• KIDD GAMES: Waldorf University sophomore outside hitter Kenzie Kidd (Hononegah) was named to the 2021 North Star Athletic Association All-Conference Second Team. Kidd recorded 3.21 kills per set and set an individual match record of 29 kills in one game.
“Kenzie worked hard this year to improve her game in all areas,” said Waldorf head coach Bri Ebenhoe. “She is someone who opponents have to respect and game plan for, so it was a great thing to see her recognized as all-conference.”
Kenzie’s sister, Kaylee, is a sophomore defensive specialist on the team.
The Warriors posted an 11-16 overall record in 2021, which marked a seven-win improvement over the prior season.
• QUICK HITTERS: Defensive back Shaylar Burnell (Hononegah) wrapped up his career at Southwest Minnesota State University (2-9), playing in all 11 games and recording 14 solo tackles and four assists.
• Nick Pierson (Hononegah), a 6-4 sophomore forward, is off to a good start with 7-5 Rock Valley College this season. In 12 games, he is averaging 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds, shooting 50.8 percent from the field. He had a season-high 21 points and eight boards in a 65-61 win over Kankakee on Dec. 4.
• Carson Nitz (Turner) is earning minutes off the bench in her first season at Lake Superior State (2-4) after two seasons at Rock Valley College. Freshmen Olivia Tinder (Turner) and Alison Murdoch (Hononegah) are trying to do the same thing in the WIAC, Tinder with UW-Whitewater and Murdoch with UW-Stout.