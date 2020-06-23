Hononegah High School graduate Chelsea (Bach) Kinard’s wait for the airing of her appearance on ABC-TV’s “Holey Moley” show is just about over.
The former Hononegah and collegiate golfer will be seen on the extreme miniature golf competition at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
Kinard lives in Houston. The show, with a $250,000 first place prize, was filmed in early March in California.
Hononegah High School sports fans remember Chelsea as the daughter of Al and Cheryl Bach of Roscoe. She won the 2002 Illinois Girls Junior State Championship and finished fourth in the 2002 IHSA State Golf Tournament. She played three seasons at Illinois State and a fourth at Eastern Illinois.
She then enrolled in the PGA Golf Management University Program and became a teaching pro, working at multiple courses in the Phoenix, Ariz., area over the next three years. But she wanted to get back to playing competitively. In 2011, she entered LPGA Q-School and played on the Futures Tour. In 2012, she played in the Women’s Canadian Tour, the Arizona Cactus Tour and the Symetra Tour. She took a brief hiatus when her son Trey was born four years ago, but has continued to compete.