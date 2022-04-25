MADISON—A year ago, four-year starter Gabe Roessler helped Hononegah’s baseball team advance to its first sectional and super-sectional and nail down its first state tournament berth.
His initial season as a college athlete has been pretty special, too.
Roessler is a member of a Madison College team which has won 11 straight games and is 30-3 overall and 7-1 in conference action. The Wolfpack, an NJCAA Division II program, swept a doubleheader over the weekend against Kankakee Community College, 3-1 and 10-1.
The team’s starting shortstop, Roessler bats third in the lineup. He is hitting .408 for the season (40-98) with 30 runs scored and 30 runs batted in. He has hit eight doubles, with a triple and a home run. He also has been hit by 10 pitches and has struck just six times all season. He has an on-base percentage of .482 and slugging percent of .541. He also has stolen seven bases in eight tries.
• HCHS GRADS IN FINALS: Hononegah High School’s bowling program was guaranteed of having a national champion in the recent 2022 Intercollegiate Team Championship (The Helmer Cup) in Addison, Ill
Each team in the finals boasted a Hononegah alum on its roster.
Nick Sommer bowls for defending champion Wichita State while Brett Beuthin competes for UW-Whitewater. Best of friends, they helped Hononegah win an IHSA state championship.
But this was for collegiate bragging rights at Stardust Bowl.
Beuthin’s Warhawks came away with the title, rallying from an 0-2 deficit in the best-of-five Baker final. UW-Whitewater won the next two games to force a deciding fifth game and rode the momentum to a title-clinching victory and its first Helmer Cup.
The men’s ITC finals will be shown on CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. CST on May 10.
• ANDERSON BOOSTS LEWIS: Shortstop Carrie Anderson (Hononegah) helped NCAA D-II Lewis University sweep Southwest Baptist on Monday, 3-1 and 5-0 to get back to .500 for the season at 23-23.
Anderson, a junior, has splayed in 44 games and has hit .263 (25-95) with 16 runs scored, six doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs.
In the second game against Southwest Baptist, she was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles a run scored and an RBI.