SIOUX CITY, Iowa—Hononegah High graduate Owen Anderson, a freshman libero from Morningside University, was named Great Plains Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week Jan. 26.
The South Beloit native recorded 13 digs in a three-set match against Viterbo, averaging 4.33 digs per set. His season average of 2.75 digs per set ranks in the top 20 in the nation.
Anderson played libero and was an outside hitter while at Hononegah.
• QUICK HITTERS: UW-Oshkosh senior Alexandria Demco (Big Foot) won the 400-meter dash in Saturday’s Squig Converse Invitational at UW-Whitewater in the national’s 15th fastest time, 59.03 seconds. She was also a member for the fourth-place 1600 relay (4:19.68).
…UW-Stout senior Hannah Miller (Turner) won the triple jump at the Warren Bowlus Open in Menomonie, Wis., leaping 11.49 meters (37-8.5 inches).
…Jordan King (Hononegah) tied her career record for rebounds with nine and added 10 points as Marquette (15-5, 8-3 BIG EAST) thumped host St. John’s 70-65 on Sunday afternoon.
…Jaden Bell (Beloit Memorial) scored a season-high 16 points and hit 4-of-5 three-pointers to lead Rockford University to an 87-85 overtime win over visiting St. Norbert on Monday night. The Regents improved to 11-6 overall and 5-5 in the NACC.
…Rock Valley College’s men’s basketball team hammered Illinois Valley Community College 65-37 on Saturday with Nick Pierson (Hononegah) contributing 15 points and five rebounds.