ROSCOE—The Hononegah boys golf team continued its undefeated season in NIC-10 dual meets, defeating Rockford East by 17 strokes.

The Indians, who finished with a total of 153, were led by Cade Bastian and Jack Kitzman, each of whom shot 36. Kyle Haselton added a 40 and Dylan Hyde shot 41.

Cam Gomez added a 42, Jarrett Van Briesen shot a 44 to round out the Indians top six.

East was led by Ben Bathje, who shot a 38.

The boys will participate in the Freeport Invitational on Saturday.

• VOLLEYBALL: The Brodhead Cardinals remained unbeaten in Rock Valley Conference play with a sweep over visiting Big Foot Tuesday night.

The Cardinals were led by junior Abbie Dix, who hammered 20 kills and had five blocks. Alexis Kammerer had three aces and 43 assists, while Daisy Nelson finished with 18 digs.

Big Foot’s Sydney Wilson had eight kills, Lydia Larson had 13 assists and Riley Summers had 18 digs. Mya Burdick had four blocks as well for the Chiefs, who fell 25-23, 25-19 and 25-14.

