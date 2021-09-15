Hononegah golfers take down East By Daily News staff Sep 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROSCOE—The Hononegah boys golf team continued its undefeated season in NIC-10 dual meets, defeating Rockford East by 17 strokes.The Indians, who finished with a total of 153, were led by Cade Bastian and Jack Kitzman, each of whom shot 36. Kyle Haselton added a 40 and Dylan Hyde shot 41.Cam Gomez added a 42, Jarrett Van Briesen shot a 44 to round out the Indians top six.East was led by Ben Bathje, who shot a 38.The boys will participate in the Freeport Invitational on Saturday.• VOLLEYBALL: The Brodhead Cardinals remained unbeaten in Rock Valley Conference play with a sweep over visiting Big Foot Tuesday night.The Cardinals were led by junior Abbie Dix, who hammered 20 kills and had five blocks. Alexis Kammerer had three aces and 43 assists, while Daisy Nelson finished with 18 digs.Big Foot’s Sydney Wilson had eight kills, Lydia Larson had 13 assists and Riley Summers had 18 digs. Mya Burdick had four blocks as well for the Chiefs, who fell 25-23, 25-19 and 25-14. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Woman's body found in Janesville home BMHS student arrested in Portland Avenue homicide Six accused of prostitution charges Three adults injured at BMHS on Thursday History changes hands at Rindfleisch Flowers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime