ROCKTON—The Hononegah boys golf team accomplished its number one goal for the 2020 season: Finish the regular season with zero hiccups.
With the IHSA Class 3A regional meet coming Tuesday, they can take a peek at a wider horizon.
The Indians, under veteran coach Ken Lewis, now know that the season won’t necessarily end with Tuesday’s meet, which will be held at Elliot Golf Course in Rockford.
“We just found out a week or two ago that they are going to hold a sectional meet as well,” Lewis said. “In the past, three teams and the top eight or 10 individuals would move on to sectionals. This year, it’s the top two teams and the top four individuals that aren’t on the top two teams.”
Lewis said the Indians will have to play well to advance.
“I think our best chance to advance is as a team,” Lewis said. “Because DeKalb has two excellent golfers, and then they drop off after that, so you figure they will take two of the four spots. Team-wise, we don’t have to deal with Boylan, because they moved down to 2A. But Guilford, East and Auburn are all very good teams, and we’re right in there with them. We’ll see, but we can’t be just OK on Tuesday. We’ve got to be good.”
The Indians struggled at times with a lack of consistency to begin the season, but Lewis said they’ve improved as the year has gone on.
“The kids have worked hard to avoid those bad days,” Lewis said. “We finished third at the NIC-10 meet, and we shot within six strokes on both days. So we’ve gotten better, it’s just tough when you’re going up against the Boylan’s and Guilford’s of the world.”
Cade Bastian has taken over the number one slot for the Indians. Bastian finished with a two-day total of 162, good for ninth in NIC-10 play.
“He was very consistent over the weekend,” Lewis said. “He shot 80-82. And Jack Kitzman, our number two, on Saturday was off the green about five times and hit it to within two feet of the hole. He’s such a natural player.”
Lewis said that he’s grateful the team got to play a full season.
“We just had a great year,’ Lewis said. “We had 37 kids come out, and they did well, they competed, and we were properly socially distanced. We did three waves of practice, and that seemed to work. It was a lot of pressure, when you think about it, because if just one kid got sick, the whole team would’ve been down. The attitude has been great. When they come to practice, nobody screws around, and the enthusiasm has been outstanding. They are glad to be here, and as a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”