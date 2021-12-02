ROCKTON—Hononegah has landed four golfers on the 2021 All-NIC-10 Boys and Girls Teams.
Senior Cade Bastian and junior Jack Kitsman were named to the First Team for the boys while senior Ellie Day and junior Lexi Bach were named to the First Team for the girls.
On the boys team, Boylan junior Cooper Watt was named MVP. Rockford Jefferson’s Matt Gallie was named Coach of the Year. Jefferson earned the Sportsmanship Award.
For the girls, Boylan junior Ella Greenberg was named MVP. Michaela Binz of the Belvidere Co-op was named Coach of the Year and Hononegah received the Sportsmanship Award.
The entire teams follow:
• BOYS FIRST TEAM: Cade Bastian, Hononegah, sr.; Ben Bathje, East, sr.; Nolan Brauns, Boylan, jr.; Andrew Carey, Guilford, jr.; Ethan Eilders, Freeport, sr.; Alex Ferry, Auburn, sr.; Jack Kitsman, Hononegah, jr.; Mason Martin, Harlem, sr.; Alex Sippy, Belvidere North, sr.; Cooper Watt, Boylan, jr.
BOYS SPECIAL MENTION: Mark Larson, Boylan, sr.; Eli Parker, East, sr.; Jake Shiels, Guilford, jr.; Vincent Vereb, Jefferson, jr.; Blake Zymanski, Boylan, sr.
• GIRLS FIRST TEAM: Lexi Bach, Hononegah, jr.; Ellie Day, Hononegah, sr.; Ella Greenberg, Boylan, jr.; Eva Greenberg, Boylan, so.; Leah Hunter, Rockford Co-op, fr.; Tessa Lawson, Boylan, jr.; Emma Pierson, Belviderer Co-op, fr.; Kayla Sayyalinh, Rockford Co-op, jr.; Reese Stovall, Harlem, sr.; Emma Walberg, Belvidere Co-op, jr.