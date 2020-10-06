ROCKFORD—The Hononegah boys golf team took it down to the wire at Tuesday’s IHSA Class 3A regional at Elliot Golf Course.
With the Indians tied with Rockford Guilford heading into the final hole, No. 1 golfer Cade Bastian made par, while his Guilford counterpart made bogey to clinch the win for Hononegah.
“It was a really neat day,” Hononegah coach Ken Lewis said. “IHSA has an app where you can follow along, hole by hole as the kids are going along. We had a good start, and then all of a sudden we were five shots back. We started playing better, but it wasn’t until the Auburn coach told me at the 16th hole that we were in the lead. I knew we had a solid chance then.”
Bastian ended up with a 79, leading the way for the Indians. Jack Kitzman struggled on the front nine with a 47, but buckled down with a 37 on the back nine to finish with an 84.
“That was just great the way he finished,” Lewis said. “He’s just a sophomore, and that was really gutsy. I was happy for him. And really, that’s the way we played as a team. The guys were so great on the back nine.”
Lewis had some unexpected competition in the field, along with a key injury.
“I knew DeKalb had two really good golfers, but they had two more guys really show up today, too,” Lewis said. “So they were right there. And then Rockford East’s number one player came down with a hand injury and didn’t end up playing, and that took away a 78 or so from them.”
Jarett Van Briesen shot an 80, while Cam Gomez finished with an 85.
The Indians will now take part in the sectional meet, which takes place in a familiar location on Monday: Aldeen Golf Course in Rockford.