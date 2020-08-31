ROSCOE—The Hononegah golf team is in search of the quality that seems elusive to so many golfers: Consistency.
The Indians defeated Jefferson 165-236 in a NIC-10 dual meet on a soggy Monday afternoon at the Ledges Golf Course, but are still searching for a solid level of play.
Head coach Ken Lewis said there are four golfers who have the opportunity to establish themselves as Hononegah’s best.
“Jack Kitzman, Cameron Gomez, Cade Bastian and Jarrett Van Briesen all have the potential to step up and have great rounds for us,” Lewis said. “Jack is a sophomore and the others are all juniors. We’ve only got three seniors in our top 10, so we’re still pretty young.”
The Indians competed well in an Invitational in DeKalb, but largely struggled against a Guilford squad featuring three golfers with scores in the 30’s.
“I was a little disappointed in how we played against Guilford, but they had a really good day,” Lewis said. “Cameron and Jack both shot 42, which is a really good score, but the other guys struggled a little bit. If we can get everyone on the same page, we’re going to be a pretty tough team.”
Kitzman, who didn’t compete in Monday’s meet in order to allow some less experienced players to get in a round, said he was excited for what the year might bring.
“I think this could really be a good year for us,” Kitzman said. “The first thing is, we’re just really grateful to be out here. We know some football players, and we all feel terrible for them. So we are trying to make the best of it. Personally, I’m hoping to be playing my best golf around the time of the conference tournament.”
Lewis said this year’s turnout was influenced by the postponement of other sports.
“We had 37 kids come out, and we didn’t make any cuts,” Lewis said. “We got some football players and some soccer players, and that’s great to see. I think everyone was just so tired of being cooped up. And the guys we have at the top, they’ve played so much golf this summer because the courses have been about the only thing open.”
Lewis said the team’s practice habits could use some improving.
“I think we just need to focus on the details a little more,” Lewis said. “It’s great to hit the driver a ton, but there are a lot of shots around the green that makes a difference. I think we can get a lot better as the season goes on.”
Bastian led the way Monday with a 39, while Gomez finished with a 40. Matt Alcorn turned in a 41, while sophomore Dylan Hyde delivered a 45. Seniors Trent and Michael Anderson both earned their varsity letters by scoring 52 and 48, respectively.
• UP NEXT: The Indians will be back in action Wednesday when they take on Belvidere North at Timber Pointe Golf Club in Poplar Grove.