ROCKTON — Hononegah’s Indians found themselves trailing by eight points at halftime Friday night with rival Rockford Boylan beating them at their own game — with stingy defense and some impressive outside shooting.
“It was a focus issue,” senior point guard Kamryn Abney said. “We just lost focus for a while, but this group is able to pull each other together. We’re not afraid to tell each other when we need to step it up.”
That’s exactly what they did against the second-place (24-5, 14-3 NIC-10). The Indians hit 5-of-7 3-pointers and outscored them 22-7 in the third quarter on their way to a 47-41 win which clinched the outright title at 17-0.
Hononegah (26-3) captured its third straight NIC-10 crown. The Indians can sew up their second straight unbeaten NIC-10 season with a win at home against Rockford Jefferson on Thursday.
The Indians had trailed 23-15 after a sluggish first half attacking Boylan’s zone defense.
“We haven’t seen a zone in quite a while,” Hononegah head coach Jacob Brunke said. “They have some good athletes and they have (6-foot-2) Lily Esparza in the middle. It took some time to get our bearings. We rushed some shots in the second quarter.
“In the second half, Dani (Franz) came out and hit a couple (3-pointers) early and that really helped settle us in.”
A trey by Jordan Johnston tied the game at 29-29 and Bre Carter drilled another that gave Hononegah the lead for good at 32-29.
The Indians finished with nine 3-pointers – a modest total for this bunch – but by six different players.
“The biggest thing with our team is that the scoring is so spread out,” said Carter, who led Hononegah with 17 points. “Losing Emma (Clark to a foot injury six games ago) hurt us, but we did have the scorers to offset losing her. A lot of teams wouldn’t have been able to deal with that.”
Abney added nine points while Johnston had eight and Franz seven.
Another key for the height-challenged Indians was defending against the lanky and talented Esparza, who led Boylan with 14 points. Johnston and Carter, both 5-8, tag-teamed her most of the game.
“Honestly, we just try to front her and do our best,” Johnston said. “It’s hard when they can pass over you. Then you need a lot of help in the back. It’s just a battle.”
Brunke said this team never backs down. They showed that with their reaction to the first-half blahs.
“That’s not the position you want to be in, but this group is battle-tested,” he said. “You look in their eyes and you see that they know where they are and they know what they have to do. They came out in the second half, made some adjustments and they competed the best they could.”
The Titans got within five in the fourth quarter, but Abney hit a trey and she and Johnston combined for four free throws to hold them off.