STERLING, Ill.—The Hononegah girls basketball team came home with a first-place finish at the Sterling Invitational, which concluded with a pair of games Thursday.
In the final game, the Indians took down Naperville 66-45. Allyson Niedfeldt hit six treys to lead the team with 18 points. Carly LaMay added 14.
In the first game, the Indians rolled over Rock Falls 46-14. Haley Warren, who was named Tournament MVP, led the Indians with 12 points.
Also making the all-tournament team was Niedfeldt, while Hononegah coach Jason Brunke singled out the terrific play of LaMay throughout the tournament, which the Indians finished with a perfect 4-0 record.
• DELAVAN-DARIEN 53, CLINTON 43: The host Comets held off Clinton Thursday night in the final game of the week for both teams.
Delavan-Darien got off to a hot start, leading the Cougars 11-4 before Clinton charged back to make it a two-point game.
The Comets never did allow the Cougars to come all the way back, with Clinton getting no closer than six points in the second half.
The Cougars (1-6) will travel to Cambridge to take on Hustisford Tuesday at noon.
HONONEGAH 66, NAPERVILLE 45
Hononegah 16 25 19 6—66
Naperville 3 21 9 12—45
HONONEGAH: Johnson 4 1-2 12, Hann 2 0-0 4, Bell 0 2-2 2, Warren 1 0-0 3, Niedfeldt 6 0-0 18, Carter 1 0-0 3, Carter 2 0-0 5, LaMay 6 2-4 14, Gunnink 4 0-0 8. Totals: 26 5-9 66.