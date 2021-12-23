STERLING, Ill.—The Hononegah girls basketball team came home with a first-place finish at the Sterling Invitational, which concluded with a pair of games Thursday.

In the final game, the Indians took down Naperville 66-45. Allyson Niedfeldt hit six treys to lead the team with 18 points. Carly LaMay added 14.

In the first game, the Indians rolled over Rock Falls 46-14. Haley Warren, who was named Tournament MVP, led the Indians with 12 points.

Also making the all-tournament team was Niedfeldt, while Hononegah coach Jason Brunke singled out the terrific play of LaMay throughout the tournament, which the Indians finished with a perfect 4-0 record.

• DELAVAN-DARIEN 53, CLINTON 43: The host Comets held off Clinton Thursday night in the final game of the week for both teams.

Delavan-Darien got off to a hot start, leading the Cougars 11-4 before Clinton charged back to make it a two-point game.

The Comets never did allow the Cougars to come all the way back, with Clinton getting no closer than six points in the second half.

The Cougars (1-6) will travel to Cambridge to take on Hustisford Tuesday at noon.

HONONEGAH 66, NAPERVILLE 45

Hononegah 16 25 19 6—66

Naperville 3 21 9 12—45

HONONEGAH: Johnson 4 1-2 12, Hann 2 0-0 4, Bell 0 2-2 2, Warren 1 0-0 3, Niedfeldt 6 0-0 18, Carter 1 0-0 3, Carter 2 0-0 5, LaMay 6 2-4 14, Gunnink 4 0-0 8. Totals: 26 5-9 66.

NAPERVILLE: Villianna 2 0-0 4, Lenz 2 1-2 6, Hayes 2 1-2 5, Presad 3 0-1 7, Burke 2 0-0 5, James 2 0-0 6, Trinnitty 4 2-2 12. Totals: 16 4-7 45.

3-pointers: Hnonegah 10 (Niedfeldt 6, Johnson 3, Carter). Naperville 6 (Trinnitty 2, James 2, Presad, Lenz).

HONONEGAH 46, ROCK FALLS 14

Hononegah 9 18 5 19—46

Rock Falls 2 4 3 5—14

ROCK FALLS: Howard 1 0-0 2, Sigel 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Pinske 1 0-0 2, Bichelt 2 0-0 4, Reyna 0 1-4 1. Totals: 6 1-6 14.

HONONEGAH: Johnston 1 0-0 3, Hann 2 0-0 4, Abney 1 0-0 3, Warren 4 0-0 12, Niedfeldt 2 0-0 5, Carter 3 1-2 8, 2 1-2 6, Hauser 1 1-1 3, Gunnink 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 5-9 46.

3-pointers: Rock Falls 1 (Sigel), Hononegah 7 (Johnston, Abney, Warren 4, Carter)

