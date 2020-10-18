ROCKFORD—The Hononegah girls cross country team came up with its strongest performance of the season Saturday and took home the NIC-10 title as a result.
The Indians, racing at Searls Park, easily outpaced the field. Hononegah finished with 33 points, while Boylan was far behind with 71.
Hailey Henry led a typically balanced Indians effort, finishing third with a time of 19:24. Indigo Sterud was right behind her in fourth with a time of 19:25.
Senior Lauren Johnston placed sixth with a 19:36, while Ryanne Bronninham was yet another Indian in the top 10, placing ninth with a 20:02.
Erin Collins was the final Indians qualifier, placing 11th with a 20:07.
Guilford’s Michelle Gasmund took home first place with an 18:29, 51 seconds faster than second-place Rachel Hilby of Boylan.
On the boys side, the Indians placed second to Belvidere North. The Indians finished with 77 points, while the Blue Thunder finished with 49.
Nathan Halbrader finished second with a time of 16:11, just six seconds behind Peter Maculan of Auburn.
Bailen Estrada finished fourth with a 16:19, while Chris Schwuchow was 22nd with a 17:28.
The Indians will next compete in the IHSA Class 3A regional meet, to be held Saturday at the Sportscore II in Loves Park.