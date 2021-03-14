MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.—The Hononegah girls basketball team capped a terrific season with a victory in the NIC-10 championship game, held Friday night at Harlem.
The Indians finished the unique season with a 13-1 record after easily dispatching Harlem 57-36.
Hononegah welcomed the return of junior Haley Warren, who came back from an ankle injury and scored 16 points. Sophomore Emma Clark put an appropriate cap to her outstanding season with a game-high 20 points. Warren and Clark converted four three-pointers apiece.
Hononegah led 18-11 after the first quarter and held a 32-18 edge at halftime before cruising to the win.
Mya Davidson led the Huskies with 12 points.
HONONEGAH 57, HARLEM 36
Hononegah 18 14 13 12—57
Harlem 11 7 15 3— 36
Hononegah: Johnston 3 1-1 8, Fago 2 0-0 4, Clark 8 0-0 20, Wolfe 1 0-0 2, Bell 1 0-0 2, Warren 6 0-0 16, LaMay 1 3-4 5.Totals: 21 4-5 57.
Harlem: Udell 0 2-2 2, Bailey 1 2-2 5, Davidson 5 0-0 12, MacGregor 4 1-1 9, Stoval 3 0-0 8. Totals: 13 5-5 36.
3-pointers: Hononegah 9 (Johnston, Clark 4, Warren 4). Harlem 5 (Davidson 2, Stoval 2, Bailey).