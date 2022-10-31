BDN_221101_HononegahVB
Buy Now

Hononegah freshman Addison Erb, center, lets out a celebratory yell as her teammates crowd around her Monday at Harlem.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.—The Hononegah girls volleyball team wasn’t interested in falling victim to any scares on Halloween night when the Indians took on Hampshire in the sectional semifinals at Harlem High School.

Hononegah blew leads of 16-2 and 16-10 against Jacobs in the regional championship but managed to pull away again in each set (25-18, 25-23) to claim the title.

Recommended for you