MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.—The Hononegah girls volleyball team wasn’t interested in falling victim to any scares on Halloween night when the Indians took on Hampshire in the sectional semifinals at Harlem High School.
Hononegah blew leads of 16-2 and 16-10 against Jacobs in the regional championship but managed to pull away again in each set (25-18, 25-23) to claim the title.
On Monday night, the Indians took care of business, handily winning the first set 25-11 before controlling the flow of the second one to win it 25-16, advancing them to the sectional finals.
“What we did in practice is what we actually did on the court,” senior Sydney Kidd said. “We just executed everything. We were prepared, we knew what they could and could not do.”
The Whip-Purs stayed close at first, but it went from 9-5 to 19-17 in the first set as Ember Gunnink provided several booming kills while Hagg provided some tips and an ace from the serving line to widen the margin.
Gunnink has been a beast in the postseason, leading the team in kills in all three of their games and adding six kills Monday to increase her total to 16.
Head coach Kaylee Libby added that Gunnink just routinely does her job.
“She is one of the hardest working kids on our team,” she said. “She does what we need her to do to put us in situations to score points.”
The Indians pulled away for the win in set one with three-straight aces from setter Courtney McWilliams, who led the team with four total while adding three kills and 14 assists.
“I always forget that Courtney is a sophomore,” Libby said. “She fits right in and takes the pressure well. She’s our only setter on the roster, so she knows that she’s got to get the job done.”
Hononegah jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the second set, and increased it to 19-9 before Hampshire made a small comeback. With the score 23-15, McWilliams and Kidd each got a kill to get the win.
Kidd finished with five kills and zero errors while adding an ace and a block.
“If it was a good set, she went and took a big swing,” Libby said. “If it wasn’t, she did what she needed to do to either get the point or to get them out of the system and put us in a better situation.”
Hononegah will take on Huntley Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a rematch of last season’s sectional final, which the Indians lost 2-0.
“There’s a lot of tension,” Kidd said. “There’s a lot of revenge for Huntley. We can do it. I believe it.”