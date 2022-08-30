ROCKTON—A crushing victory over rival Belvidere North to break an historic streak and head coach Kaylee Libby’s 200th career win.
It’s been quite the start for the Hononegah girls volleyball team.
“We had eight games in a row to start,” Libby said. “That’s always tough because you don’t have practice in between to kind of tweak things. But they did a really good job making accommodations and trying to fix things. I have to give the kids a lot of credit for just knowing what was ahead of them last week. They really stepped up and gave me everything they had.”
The season got off in exciting fashion as the Indians hosted North on Aug. 23 to take on the defending NIC-10 champion Blue Thunder, who entered with a 79-match win streak.
Hononegah ended the streak in a commanding manner, winning the first set 25-12 before winning the whole shebang by taking the second 25-19.
“It felt amazing to end that streak,” senior outside hitter Sydney Kidd said. “It felt so good to finally beat them, and it’s all over. Everyone knows about it, so it’s perfect.”
Libby added that while North lost several key players to Division-I colleges and are touting a fairly new lineup, they are still a well-rounded and well-coached team.
The Indians won their next two games against NIC-10 foes Lutheran and Belvidere, with the win against the Crusaders being Libby’s 200th with Hononegah.
“We are very lucky here with heart,” Libby said. “Because we have tons of great players that play club in the off-season and dedicate so much of their time to volleyball. It makes this a good volleyball program year after year.”
The Indians then traveled to Plainfield for a tournament against high-caliber teams such as Loyola Academy, and they went 3-2 with wins over Riverside-Brookfield, Grayslake North and Providence Catholic.
“(Tournaments) show us what we’re not good at, what we need to work on,” Kidd said. “We played Loyola Academy, which is a big team, but we didn’t get creamed and we didn’t get demolished. We stuck with them, but we did lose and we did learn from that.”
Kidd credits the nice start to the season with the bond that the girls share with one another.
“We’re all just coming together as a team,” she said. “We were all super close to begin with, and we just bring it to the court with us. We’re pretty scrappy as a team overall. We pick up everything and don’t let many balls drop. It’s all or nothing.”
The team returns seven seniors to the squad that were a part of last season’s 30-8 team, which advanced all the way to the sectional finals before falling to Huntley 2-0. It was the first time the Indians won 30 games and advanced to the sectional finals since 2006.
With an early victory over the defending champs, Kidd said that Hononegah is in a great position to make a run as conference champions.
“It automatically puts you in a great spot,” she said. “And you just feel so good about yourself. It definitely set a tone for the whole season.”
All that experience on the court will make the Indians a dangerous opponent, and Libby said that the team has solid players all around.
“We are very well-rounded,” she said. “And we’ve got some depth. Of these eight matches, we’ve tried probably three or four different lineups. I’m excited just due to the versatility that these kids are giving me to work with.”
Kidd said that senior middle blocker Lili Hagg and senior defensive specialist Abby Bergstrom have been two players having a hot start.
“Lili has been working her butt off all season,” she said. “She’s actually our captain this year, which I’m so proud of her. She’s just been putting all the time and effort in. Abby is an all-around great player. She’s always talking, very supportive and organic. She’s always positive no matter what.”
Libby said that the team will work hard in the regular season to have the best seeding possible come playoff time.
“I would like to hope that we would be competing for a conference championship,” she said. “I know that’s the kids goal. They’d like to win a regional and go as far into the postseason as we can.”