ROCKTON—Head coach Kaylee Libby said that the Hononegah girls volleyball team loves to win.
The Indians love it so much that they just keep doing it as they have now won 15-straight matches and are undefeated in conference play.
Hononegah (18-2, 9-0) extended its streak Tuesday night with a 2-0 sweep (25-15, 25-22) of visiting Boylan Catholic.
“They’re going to do whatever it takes to keep the ball alive and extend the rally to find a way to score,” Libby said. “They’re super competitive kids. It’s tough to beat a team that has that kind of mentality.”
What makes the streak all the more impressive is the fact that the Indians have only lost one set through this run, and they are currently on a 24-set winning spell.
“We’re really pushing ourselves at practice,” senior Lili Hagg said. “We’re pushing each other to be the best we can be. Sometimes we have hard days, but we always bring it back up.”
Hononegah cruised through the first set, jumping out to an 18-9 lead as Hagg and senior outside hitter Sydney Kidd repeatedly attacked the Titans’ defense. The Indians defense halted any momentum Boylan made to snatch an early lead.
Hagg was a major factor in Honeogah’s win in the first set as she delivered six kills and an ace, and she went on a run where she hammered three kills in a row.
“I’ve really been focusing on hitting different shots,” Hagg said. “We can run a gap or a side, and I try to tip it into different areas of the court. That way when it comes to bigger teams, I have the ability to hit unique shots.”
Hagg finished with 11 total kills and an ace, and she had a hitting percentage of .364.
“Lili reads the other side of the net really well,” Libby said. “She’s super aggressive up at the net when she’s blocking, and she’s super smart offensively. She can take a big swing and knows when to. She’s the kind of person you want on the floor when you need to score a point.”
The Titans gave Hononegah a run for their money in the second set, keeping pace with them throughout the set and holding a 22-21 lead at one point. Kills from Anna Ptacin and Hagg along with a Boylan attack error helped the Indians surge ahead to keep their streaks alive.
“Boylan did a really good job of making us work,” Libby said. “The tipped and rolled tons of balls. We had to really stay on our feet and run balls down. But, I thought we did a good job of getting them out of system and creating chances to score.”
Kidd was second on the squad with eight kills, and she added an ace and 6 digs to her performance.
“Sydney works really hard at practice all the time,” Hagg said. “She’s just always getting the kills, and she always puts the ball down. Whenever you need her, she’s there.”
Senior libero Molly Littlefield helped anchor a Hononegah defense that largely limited Boylan’s offensive attacks; she finished with 20 digs and made several diving plays to prevent any chance of a comeback.
“The most competitive kid on the team,” Libby said. “Molly will do whatever it takes to win. She’s a great team player, and the kids work hard for her. When you have a combo like that, it’s pretty successful.”
Hagg had a simple plan to keep the Indians’ win and set streak alive.
“We just have to work even harder than we have been,” she said. “We have to push each other to be the best.”