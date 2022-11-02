MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.—Wednesday night’s IHSA sectional final matchup between Hononegah and Huntley at Harlem High School was just about as back-and-forth as you can get in prep volleyball.
Unfortunately, it was the Red Raiders who managed to get the final word in each set as the Indians fell 2-0 (25-23, 25-22) to end their season.
“We stepped up,” senior libero Molly Littlefield said. “We played pretty amazing and went all out. It just didn’t fall our way this time.”
Hononegah (34-5) fell 25-21, 25-21 to Huntley (32-6) in last season’s sectional final, but this year’s rematch managed to be even closer.
In set one, the Raiders jumped out to a 7-4 lead before several attack errors and kills from seniors Lili Hagg and Sydney Kidd helped Hononegah jump ahead 11-7.
Crucial kills from Hagg and an ace from sophomore Courtney McWilliams widened the Indians’ lead to 16-11, but Huntley came storming back to tie it at 17. After falling behind 22-20, Hononegah came back to tie it once more.
With the Raiders ahead 24-23, a service error from the Indians gave the first set to Huntley.
“I wish we had made a few less serving errors,” head coach Kaylee Libby said. “But going into this match, we asked the kids to be really aggressive to put us in scoring situations. I’m guessing that’s where the errors came in.”
Hononegah had eight serving errors after being very successful in that area for much of the playoffs.
The Indians jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the second set, but like clockwork the Raiders came back to tie it at five. The two teams were never more than three points apart in the second set, and the score was tied in 11 different cases.
“In a sectional game, that’s what you hope to see,” Libby said. “We like to see that point for point. I’m super proud of them. We did a good job of weathering the storm and doing our part.”
Ahead 23-22, Huntley slammed over a kill and then blocked a Hononegah kill to win the match.
“If you watch them in warm ups or against other teams, it’s like ‘Oh, we don’t stand a chance,’” Littlefield said. “But we went out there and put on a show. We gave them a challenge.”
Littlefield led the team in digs with 16, putting her body in harm’s way throughout the match to save several balls heading towards the floor.
“She’s the core to this whole group,” Libby said. “They all feed off of her. She’s super focused and determined. She has high energy and is just so competitive, she’ll do whatever it takes to win.” Kidd led the team with seven kills, and Hagg added five kills while avoiding any attack errors against a stout Huntley defense that had tall blockers putting their hands in front of any attempted strikes.
Libby said that this senior class was an extremely special one.
“Last year was one of the best seasons we’ve had in school history,” she said. “And this season topped it. The common denominator of that is the senior class. They were big role players last year and big role players to this year's success. This group has left its mark on the rest of the program, and the standard has been raised. The senior class was incredible, almost irreplaceable.”