BDN_221104_Hono VB
Hononegah junior Anna Ptacin delivers a strike past Huntley defenders Ally Panzloff (33) and Georgia Watson (17) in Wednesday’s sectional final at Harlem.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.—Wednesday night’s IHSA sectional final matchup between Hononegah and Huntley at Harlem High School was just about as back-and-forth as you can get in prep volleyball.

Unfortunately, it was the Red Raiders who managed to get the final word in each set as the Indians  fell 2-0 (25-23, 25-22) to end their season. 

