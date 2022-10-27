ROCKFORD—Ember Gunnink slammed the ball over the net and into the court of the Jacobs girls volleyball team to increase Hononegah’s lead to 16-2 in the first set.
It felt like Thursday night at Rockford Jefferson, the host of an IHSA regional championship, was going to be yet another romp for Hononegah, which came into the match with a 32-4 overall record.
The Indians did indeed end up winning 2-0 to become regional champions, but the NIC-10 winners learned along the way just how intense postseason play can get.
“We started off incredible,” head coach Kaylee Libby said. “But I knew Jacobs is the kind of team that’s going to keep the ball alive. We got comfortable, and things got a little slow on our side of the net.”
The Golden Eagles (12-21) came storming back, racking up the kills and blocking several of Hononegah’s strikes to make it a less comfortable 24-18.
“Our passing really wasn’t there,” senior Lili Hagg said. “And they had really good serves.”
In set two, the Indians jumped out to a 16-10 lead, but found themselves in a rare position: trailing. Jacobs was on top 19-17, and the two were tied at 22.
“The Eagles’ hands were finding the ball,” Libby said. “I would have liked us to serve a little bit harder and make them have to work a little bit harder on defense.”
But good teams find ways to win, and Hononegah did just that.
In the first set, Anna Ptacin spiked a hard ball into an empty part of the court to give the Indians a 25-18 win.
With the threat of a deciding set three looming over them in set two, the Indians pulled away. Hagg delivered back-to-back kills before Sydney Kidd’s booming strike won it 25-23.
“It literally felt so good when that last point went over,” Hagg said. “I knew we could do it. We all came out there, and we pushed our hardest. It also gave us an opportunity for what we're going to see going forward. We have to keep working hard.”
Libby said that Hagg was crucial at the end of that set.
“Lili brings confidence to the whole team,” Libby said. “She’s super strong and super smart. When we need a score, we're going to give her the ball and trust her that she's going to find a way.”
Hagg tied the team-high in kills with six, and she added two aces and an assist.
Gunnink played a big part in the team’s semifinal win on Tuesday, and she continued her solid postseason by recording six kills.
“Ember is such a sweet human being,” Hagg said. “She works her hardest every day and always comes to practice so excited. Everyone loves her, and she brings the best out in us.”
Ptacin was close behind with five kills, and she had several crucial kills to bring momentum back to the Indians.
“Anna is a middle that we converted into a right side,” Libby said. “Having her big presence on the right side is just huge from the blocking aspect. She's working on her offense a little bit, and it’s good to see her making those smarter shots and finding ways to score.”
Libby is happy for the regional championship, but she added that she wishes they had done it a little bit differently.
“We had some ups and downs throughout that match," Libby said. "This is a good wake up call for them. We can play at that high level when we are all firing on all cylinders, but when we sit back and half of us aren't competing at that level, that's when other teams can kind of get a leg up on us and put some points together.”
Libby and Hagg both agreed that tonight was another goal reached for a team with high aspirations.
“Sydney (Kidd) said at the beginning of the year that we’re going to state,” Libby said. “All the kids are having a great time and don’t want the season to end. To see a little extra fight under them is is always nice to see.”
The No. 1 Indians will begin sectional play when they take on No. 3 Hampshire (16-20, 3-15 Fox Valley) Monday at 6 p.m. at Harlem High School.