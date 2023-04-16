SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Junior Allyson Niedfeldt posted a personal best time of 11:28.55 to capture first place in the 3200 meters in the Schaumburg Girls Invitational Saturday.
Freshman Jordan Dimke also had a great meet, finishing first in the high jump (1.57 meters) and taking fourth in the 300 hurdles (50.91).
Freshman Kylie Simpson was second in both the 800 meters (2:23.50) and the 1600 (5:24.10), both personal records. The Indians also got a fourth from Isabella Trout in the 800 (2:36.44) and seventh from Isabelle Molitor in the 1600 (5:42.20).
Makenna Hughes gave the Indians second in the pole vault (2.59 meters) as they finished third in the nine-team standings with 115 points, trailing only Glenbard North (148) and Schaumburg (145).
Molitor was third in the 3200 (12:0.5.71) and Lauren Frake was third for Hononegah in the 400 (1:02.53).
The Indians also picked up fourths from Kali Schleis in the 100 (13.38) and Sophia Hedges in the 200 (27.65).
Hononegah’s four relays all placed well with its 4x400 team of Sophie Balsley, Lauren Frake, Dimke and Ashlyn Richter winning in 4:15.68. Glenbard North was second in a distant 4:21.26.
Hononegah’s 4x200 team of Schleis,Richter, Balsley and Hedges was second in 1:49.57 and its 4x800 team of Frake, Kayla Tubbs, Layla Buckley and Trout finished runnerup in 10:14.48.
Hononegah’s 4x100 team of Balsley, Richter, Schleis and Hedges was third in 51.22.
In the field events, Schleis took fourth in the high jump (1.47 meters).
• BOYS: OTTAWA INVITATIONAL: Hononegah placed fourth in the 16-team Men’s A invitational with 71.5 points, trailing only Oswego East (84), Sycamore (77) and DeKalb (75). Rockford Auburn of the NIC-10 also competed and finished 12th (27).
Junior Anthony Otero finished second in the 400 meters (53.62).
Hononegah’s team of Mitchell Cavanagh, Luke Albertstett, Gavin Brady and Anthony Otero finished second in the 4x400 relay (3:33.46). The Indians quartet of Nicolo Altamore, Easton Kenney, Jake McLarty and Ben Cooper finished third in 8:53.47.
Jeremiah Walker second in 100 (11.43). Jacob Klink was third in the discus (44.28 meters).
Jake McLarty was third in the pole vault 3.05 meters) and Logan Wood was third in the triple jump (12.25 meters).
Sam Scholl was fourth in the high jump (1.73 meters). Ben Klink was fourth in the long jump (5.99 meters). Camden Juno fifth in 3200 (10:28.61).