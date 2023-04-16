SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Junior Allyson Niedfeldt posted a personal best time of 11:28.55 to capture first place in the 3200 meters in the Schaumburg Girls Invitational Saturday.

Freshman Jordan Dimke also had a great meet, finishing first in the high jump (1.57 meters) and taking fourth in the 300 hurdles (50.91).

