ROCKTON — The recently completed indoor track season left Hononegah’s girls knowing exactly who they’re chasing in the NIC-10 outdoor season.
Quite simply, indoor champion Rockford Guilford is stacked with talent.
Hononegah is no slouch either when it comes to terrific individual talent. The Indians and Vikings made it a two-horse race in the NIC-10 Indoor Championship a few weeks ago and the outdoor season looks like more of the same.
“Our goal is to keep on getting personal records and to get some relays or individuals downstate,” Hononegah head coach Ashley Kentner said. “Course if we could lock down one of the top two spots in the conference as a team that would be great, too.”
The outdoor Indians will look a lot like the indoor Indians.
“We have a handful of new athletes, including a couple girls who did cross country last fall, but it’s primarily the same team (as indoors),” Kentner said. “We’re very excited because we have a lot of talented girls and we added Emma Kuo and Isabella Grasley who were on the cross
country team and we’re happy to have them.”
Kentner said it’s also exciting to see what the addition of a freshman like Jordan Golden can do for the team.
“We’ve had her sprinting and one day we just thought we’d try her at high jumping,” the coach said. “She immediately jumped 4-10. I guess her cheerleading skills really helped out. So we’re happy to add her to that event.”
High jumping happens to be one of Guilford’s strengths. So are the hurdle events.
“We’re trying to bridge the gap there, too,” Kentner said. “We put (freshman) Ashlyn Richter in the 200 hurdles indoors and she was right behind Indigo (Sterud), who broke our school record. We’ll see how she does outdoors when it moves to 300 meters. We’re still girls around to see what their best events are.”
The indoor 60 meters becomes 100 outdoors and there is also an additional relay, the 4x100. Hononegah’s relays did great indoors. The 4x200 team of Richter, Adriana Indoval, Gracie Wolfe and Kali Schleis was first in 1:53.14. The 4x400 team of Sophie Balsley, Emily Behling, Wolfe and Lauren Frake won in 4:22.27 and the 4x800 quartet of IIsabella Trout, Frake, Kayla Tubbs and Ryanne Bronnimann won in 10:24.53.
The Indians are blessed with some outstanding middle distance runners. Junior Sterud and sophomore Allyson Niedfeldt were both stars during the NIC-10 indoor meet. Sterud won the 800 (2:25.84) with Niefeldt second and Niedfeldt won the 1600 (5:32.48).
Sterud and Sophie Hedges lead the Indians in the field events as outstanding jumpers. Hedges won the indoor long jump title (17-2.25) and Sterud was second (16-10). Sterud was also second in the triple jump (33-4).
“Sophie Hedges and Indigo are amazing jumpers,” Kentner said. “Indigo hadn’t jumped since middle school and she jumped around 16 feet.”.
Kentner also was impressed with the progress of her pole vaulters under the tutelage of Michael Stonehocker, who is an assistant coach for Beloit College. Sophomore Amelia Bronnimann was third in the NIC-10 Indoors while Sydney Rodriguez finished fifth. Makenna Hughes is also in the mix.
“(Stonehocker) helping our girls has made for a lot of PRs,” she said.
The best part of her first season as head coach, Kentner said, is simply the team’s large turnout with many of those numbers underclassmen.
“The main way we get girls out is to create a welcoming team,” she said. “I think the girls have fun and want to come to practice.”
Hononegah will compete in the Stagg Invitational at Amos Alonzo Stagg High School in Palos Heights on Saturday. They will host their first coed meet on April 6 at 4:30 p.m. against Rockford Boylan and Rockford East.