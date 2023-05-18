BDN_230519_Hononegah track
The Hononegah athletes heading to IHSA 3A Girls State Track & Field Championships are, top from left, Indigo Sterud, Allyson Niedfeldt, Jordan Dimke and Sophia Hedges. On the bottom, from left, is Lauren Frake, Sophie Balsley and Kylie Simpson.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ROCKTON—Hononegah senior Indigo Sterud remembers standing on the line of the 4x400 relay race at the IHSA 3A Huntley Sectional and looking at the teammates she would be competing with.

Two freshmen and a junior.

