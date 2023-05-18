ROCKTON—Hononegah senior Indigo Sterud remembers standing on the line of the 4x400 relay race at the IHSA 3A Huntley Sectional and looking at the teammates she would be competing with.
Two freshmen and a junior.
“That’s really rare to have in a 4x400,” Sterud said. “I think Guilford had almost all seniors. It’s definitely a unique team this year.”
One-of-a-kind but successful. The Indians’ track and field team have had strong results all season, and a successful outing at Huntley saw them qualify five different events for the IHSA 3A Girls State Track & Field Championships hosted by Eastern Illinois University.
“Our whole goal is to get as many girls down to state as we can,” head coach Ashley Kentner said. “It was a little lonely when we just took Indigo last season. We’re happy to have a whole crew that we can take.”
Sterud finished sixth in the 300 hurdles in Charleston last year and while she returns in that event, this time around she will also compete as a part of the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.
“Indigo is a jack of all trades,” Kentner said. “She can do pretty much anything. She’s done all of the field events, she’s done the hurdles and can be a sprinter. She is so dedicated to track and has a crazy ability for it.”
She won the 300 hurdles in 46.30 seconds at Huntley.
Joining Sterud on that quirky 4x400 team are freshmen Kylie Simpson and Jordan Dimke. Junior Ashlyn Richter was a part of the state-qualifying run at sectional, but was already scheduled to undergo scoliosis surgery and has been replaced by senior Sophie Balsley.
“Ashlyn wishes she could be her so bad,” Kentner said.
Sterud and Simpson also will run in the 4x800 with juniors Ally Niedfeldt and Lauren Frake.
“We have a lot of team chemistry,” Sterud said. “We all run track because we want to be here. We want to hang out with each other and bond outside of practice. You get the baton and you can trust them.”
The 4x400 was second at sectionals (4:04.77) and their win in the 4x800 (9:33.40) was the second best in program history.
Dimke will also be competing in the high jump after hitting 1.57 meters at Huntley.
“It’s an honor to go as a freshman,” she said. “And going with the seniors that are leaving that I’ve connected with is just the best feeling because they’re my biggest supporters.”
The 5-foot-11 frosh has had plenty of first places in the event, and Kenter said Dimke and Simpson create a bit of a freshman powerhouse for Hononegah.
“Jordan is a very hardworking and motivated athlete,” Kenter continued. “She comes in and wants to know exactly what she needs to do better to improve. That shows in her results.”
Junior Sophia Hedges will be the other Indian to compete in a field event. She finished sixth in the long jump, but qualified for state with a distance of 5.38 meters. The state standard is 5.35 meters.
Kentner said she got to know Hedges her freshman season as it was both their first year in the program.
“Sophia came in with the perfect jumping form,” she said. “She trained herself in the eighth grade because COVID shot through her middle school years. She just lives and breathes the long jump.”
Kentner added that no matter what happens this weekend, the girls have already “become the champions.”
“State is the accomplishment,” she said. “You go out there and just run your best, there is no failing.”