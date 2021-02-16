ROCKFORD—Hononegah put up 28 points in the third quarter, including five 3-pointers, as it pulled away to a 60-26 victory over host Rockford Jefferson Tuesday night in NIC-10 girls basketball.
The Indians (4-0) led 21-13 at halftime before turning up the heat after the intermission.
Hononegah had 10 3-pointers in the contest, including four by junior Haley Warren, who led a balanced attack with 14 points. Sophomore Emma Clark chipped in 13 and three more treys. Ten Indians in all scored.
The only negative statistic for the Indians was just 6-for-16 at the free-throw line.