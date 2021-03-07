ROCKFORD—The Hononegah girls team fell for the first time all season, dropping a 38-35 decision to Rockford Guilford Saturday afternoon.
The Indians, just as they did earlier in the week against Belvidere North, fell behind big early. They rallied from a 17-3 deficit to make it a tight game, but couldn’t overcome the Vikings in the end.
Emma Clark continued her strong sophomore campaign by leading the Indians with 12 points. Junior Haley Warren scored eight points before departing the game with an apparent ankle injury.
The Indians (11-1) will host Belvidere Tuesday.
GUILFORD 38, HONONEGAH 35
Hononegah 2 11 9 13—35
Guilford 11 8 10 9— 38
HONONEGAH: Johnston 2 0-0 4, Clark 5 0-1 12, Abney 3 1-3 7, Bell 1 2-4 4, Warren 3 0-0 8. Totals: 14 3-8 35.
GUILFORD: Green 3 1-2 7, Coleman 1 1-4 3, Gadomski 1 0-0 2, Thomas 2 0-0 4, Donaldson 1 6-9 8, Knuth 6 2-5 14. Totals: 14 10-20 38.
3-pointers: Hononegah 4 (Clark 2, Warren 2).
• CHRISTIAN LIBERTY 56, SOUTH BELOIT 37: Breacia Carter scored 10 points but the SoBos were no match for Christian Liberty on Saturday. The SoBos were held to 32 percent shooting from the field in the loss.
• BOYS BASKETBALL: SOUTH BELOIT 54, CHRISTIAN LIBERTY 35: The SoBos improved to 8-4 on the season with an emphatic victory Saturday.
Nolan Rogers led the SoBos with 13 points, while Tanner Joiner hit four 3-pointers in the second half to finish with 12 points.