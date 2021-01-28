ROCKTON— Jason Brunke picked a heck of a year to begin his head coaching career.
The Hononegah girls basketball coach took over after Indians legend Randy Weibel retired after last season.
Just as he was outlining his first off-season plans, the world was rocked by a global pandemic.
It looked for much of the winter as though Brunke would be making his coaching debut in November of 2021, but a couple of recent changes made by the IHSA put basketball back on the map, and for that Brunke is grateful.
“I’m just excited first of all that we get to play anything,” Brunke said. “A six-week season isn’t ideal obviously, but I’m going in with a really optimistic attitude and I think we’re going to make the most out of the time we have.”
Tryouts for the program begin Friday, with all three levels of teams expected to have the opportunity to compete.
Brunke said he expects a solid turnout.
“I think we’re going to have a relatively normal number of kids that turn out,” Brunke said. “I expect to have 10 or 12 kids at all three levels. We were a little light in terms of participation at the open gyms, but the word got out kind of late on that. Kids are scrambling for physicals right now, but other than that we’ll be ready to go.”
The Indians have a lot of scoring to replace from last year’s squad. Departed are four-year starter Julia Burns, outstanding freshman Sydney Donaldson and starter Kiyah Abney.
The team took another hit when leading returning scorer Alison Murdoch suffered a knee injury recently and enters play with an uncertain return to play date. However, as is always the case, the cupboard is far from bare at Hononegah.
“We’ve got some question marks, there’s no question,” Brunke said. “But we’ve got some kids that have a lot of varsity experience, we have a strong sophomore class, and we’ve got two freshman that will contribute right away for us.”
The first challenge the squad will have to deal with is of the universal variety.
“The main thing I’m looking at early is conditioning,” Brunke said. “Some of these girls have been playing, but not with masks. Our first game is Feb. 9, so we’ve got eight practices to get them in shape, put all of our base stuff in, and see where kids are going to fit in. And when kids are out of shape, they are going to lose focus faster, so that’s the first goal. Especially if Alison is going to be out for a while, we’ve got a lot of minutes to fill.”
The NIC-10 has already come up with a schedule and a plan to make things as competitive as possible.
“The conference decided to go with two five-team divisions,” Brunke said. “They just picked the names out of a hat, and split them up that way. We will play each team in our division twice, and then cross over once. Then for the the last game of the season, the ones will play the ones, and so forth. I think that’s a great idea to put that incentive out there that you can still win a conference championship, even if there is no state series to shoot for.”
Haley Warren, Carly LaMay, Sydney Fago and freshman Jordan Johnston were among the names Brunke mentioned as big factors to contribute, with plenty of other talented players fighting for rotation minutes.