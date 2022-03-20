ROCKTON—Hononegah’s girls track team captured seven first places, sweeping the relay events, as it finished a strong second place in the NIC-10 Indoor Championships at its own fieldhouse on Saturday.
The Indians piled up 152 points in a two-horse race with champion Rockford Guilford, which finished with 168. Harlem was a distant third with 79.
Indigo Sterud had a terrific meet for the Indians, winning the 200 hurdles in a school indoor record 30.79 seconds and the 800 (2:25.84) and finished runnerup to teammate Sophia Hedges in the long jump (16-10) and runnerup to Auburn’s Ma’Kayla Winters in the triple jump (33-10).
Hedges leaped 17 feet, 2.25 inches for her long jump win. She was also fourth in the 200 and sixth in the 60.
Hononegah’s 4x800 relay team of Isabella Trout, Lauren Frake, Kayla Tubbs and Ryanne Bronnimann won in 10:24.53. Frake anchored the 4x400 relay to first, teaming with Sophie Balsley, Emily Behling and Gracie Wolfe to finish in 4:22.27.
Hononegah’s anchor runner in the 4x200 relay, Kali Schleis, was ready to finish runnerup in the race when Guilford’s anchor runner stumbled and fell. Schleis was able to leap over her and finish in first place. She teamed with Ashlyn Richter, Adriana Indoval and Gracie Wolfe finished in 1:53.14.
The Indians also picked up a first from Allyson Niedfeldt in the 1600 (PR 5:32.48). Hononegah also had seconds from Niedfeldt in the 800 (2:26.61), Balsley in the 400 (1:03.10), Isabelle Molitor in the 3200 (12:39.03).
• BOYS: Hononegah finished third in the boys standings with 98 points, trailing champion Belvidere North (138) and Rockford East (108).
Hononegah’s lone first place was by Jacob Klink in the shot put with a distance of 51-4.
Mitchell Cavanah was second in the 60 hurdles (9.49 seconds) and the 200 hurdles. Cavanah also ran a leg of the 4x200 relay with Matthew Mahan, Caleb Hilliard and Anthony Otero as well as the 4x400 relay with Evan Aarvig, Jake McLarty and Nathan Wahl. Sam Scholl was second in the high jump and third in the long jump.
• GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS: Rockford Guilford 168, Hononegah 152, Harlem 79, Rockford Auburn 36, Rockford Boylan 26, Belvidere 18, Rockford Jefferson 12, Freeport 4.
INDIVIDUAL FIRSTS, TOP HONONEGAH FINISHES:
60 meters: 1, Jolena Sites (RG), 7.82; 4, Kali Schleis (Hono), 8.23; 6, Sophia Hedges (Hono), 8.25.
200: 1, Sites (RG), 26.38; 4, Hedges (Hono), 27.27.
400: 1, Hannah Bilodeau (Har), 1:02.45; 2, Sophie Balsley (Hono), 1:03.10; 4, Lauren Frakes (Hono), 1:04.51.
800: 1, Indigo Sterud (Hono), 2:25.84; 2, Allyson Niedfeldt (Hono), 2:26.61; 5, Isabella Trout (Hono), 2:31.76.
1600: 1, Niedfeldt (Hono), 5:32.48; 4, Ryanne Bronnimann (Hono), 5:59.27; 6, Kaylee Goldhagen (Hono), 6:04.30.
3200: 1, Michelle Gasmund (RG), 12:37.63; 2, Isabelle Molitor (Hono), 12:39.03; 3, Sam Risley (Hono), 13:10.12; 5, Melina Touvannas (Hono), 13:44.10.
60 hurdles: 1, Anna Jones (RG), 9.94.
200 hurdles: 1, Indigo Sterud (Hono), 30.79; 4, Ashlyn Richter (Hon), 32.24.
4x200 relay: 1, Hononegah (Richter, Adriana Indoval, Gracie Wolfe, Kali Schleis), 1:53.14.
4x400 relay: 1, Hononegah (Sophie Balsley, Emily Behling, Gracie Wolfe, Laruen Frake), 4:22.27.
4x800 relay: 1, Hononegah (Isabella Trout, Frake, Kayla Tubbs, Ryanne Bronnimann), 10:24.53.
Shot put: 1, Madelyn Bishop (Boylan), 34-8.5; 6, Harris (Hono), 30-1.5.
High jump: 1, Deyana Franco-Daye (RG), 5-3.
Pole vault: 1, Ava Dewey (RG), 8-6; 3, Amelia Bronnimann (Hono), 7-6; 5, Sydney Rodriguez (Hono), 7-0.
Long jump: 1, Sophia Hedges (Hono), 17-2.25; 2, Indigo Sterud (Hono), 16-10.
Triple jump: 1, Ma’Kayala Winters (RA), 35-10.25; 2, Sterud (Hono), 33-4.
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS: Belvidere North 138, Rockford East 108, Hononegah 98, Harlem 42, Rockford Guilford 39, Rockford Auburn 22, Rockford Jefferson 18, Rockford Boylan 16, Belvidere 15,
INDIVIDUAL FIRSTS, TOP HONONEGAH FINISHERS: 60 meters: 1, Marquez Gray (RE), 7.09; 6, Nathan Whal (Hono), 7.40.
200: 1, Javius Catlin (RE), 23.32..
400: 1, Braeden Brown (BN), 54.03; 3, Wahl (Hono), 54.73; 5, Evan Aarvig (Hono), 55.59.
800: 1, Miles Lang (RE), 2:06.15; 5, Wesley Waugh (Hono), 2:12.02.
1600: 1, Casden McNulty (BN), 4:33.49; 3, Bailen Estrada (Hono), 4:52.19.
3200: 1, Orlando Hernandez (BN), 9:58.56; 6, Nicolo Altoflore (Hono), 10:38.49.
60 hurdles: 1, Joseph Brown (BN), 9.28; 2, Mitchell Cavanagh (Hono), 9.49.
200 hurdles: 1, Trenton Lewis (RE), 27.50; 2, Cavanagh (Hono), 27.79; 4, Estrada (Hono), 27.97.
4x200 relay: 1, Rockford East, 1:34.60; 2, Hononegah (Cavanagh, Matthew Mahan, Caleb Hilliard, Anthony Otero), 1:37.93.
4x400 relay: 1, Rockford East, 3:38.71; 2, Hononegah (Cavanagh, Evan Aarvig, Jake McLarty, Nathan Wahl), 3:42.52.
4x800 relay: 1, Belvidere North, 8:43.79; 3, Hononegah (Bailen Estrada, Ben Cooper, Jonathan Long, Dylan Paccagnini), 8:54.94.
Shot put: 1, Jacob Klink (Hono), 51-4; 4, Joey Idstein (Hono), 43-9; 6, Brigham Molander (Hono), 40-2.
High jump: 1, Braeden Brown (BN), 6-0; 2, Sam Scholl (Hono), 6-0.
Pole vault: 1, Kieran Mehlig (BN), 11-6; 4, Logan Wood (Hono), 8-6.
Long jump: 1, Javios Catlin (RE), 21-0.5; 3, Scholl (Hono), 19-0.5.
Triple jump: 1, Aidan Wedwick (Boylan), 41-9.75; 3, Logan Wood (Hono), 40-2; 6, Caleb Hilliard (Hono), 36-7.25.