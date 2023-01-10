ROCKFORD—With senior Emma Clark sidelined by a foot injury, the Hononegah Indians stepped it up a notch defensively in their NIC-10 showdown with Rockford Guilford, knowing they’d have to offset the loss of their 3-point sharpshooter.
They nearly pulled off a victory in regulation, but a buzzer-beater by the Vikings’ Avery Green forced them to work a little overtime to pull out a 42-36 win.
“Nothing this team does surprises me,” head coach Jacob Brunke said after the first-place Indians improved to 17-3 overall and 9-0 in conference play. “We try to have the next player up ready to play. That is why we play the (non-conferene) schedule we do. That’s why we play hard in practice. We want them ready for situations like this.”
The Indians are nothing if not resilient. Lose a scorer like Clark and they managed to hold a potent Guilford offense to a pair of free throws in the first quarter.
Hononegah led just 21-14 at the half and after tallying just seven points in the third quarter still was up 28-22 heading to the fourth quarter.
Guilford closed within 28-27 with just under 5 minutes remaining, but the only points in the next 4 minutes were a driving layup by senior guard Kamryn Abney and her two free throws. That put Hononegah up 32-27 with 39 seconds left.
The Indians had a chance to seal the win at the line, but missed the front end of a pair of bonus situations and Guilford tied it with a layup by Deniya Gary with 9 seconds left, a Hononegah turnover and Green’s long 3-pointer at the buzzer.
There was no letdown from the Indians, although they did find themselves trailing for the first time, 34-33, early in overtime and again at 36-35.
Jordan Johnston’s drive with 1:24 left then gave Hononegah the lead for good. Guilford turned the ball over and Johnston’s long pass fed Olivia Robinson for a layup with 1:11 left for a slightly larger cushion.
The Vikings didn’t score in the final 1:39 while Hononegah hit 3-of-6 free throws to seal it. Guilford slipped to 8-2 in the NIC-10 and 15-7 overall with the loss.
“Honestly, it came down to just playing as a team,” Abney said. “All five players playing together and doing their best. We let it get a little closer than we wanted at the end, but we didn’t panic. We stayed focused, especially in overtime, and we pulled it out.”
A letdown at the end of regulation would have surprised Brunke.
“These are super tough kids” Brunke said. “I’m not talking about just physically. They are mentally tough, too. They will battle with anybody. They’re ready to withstand challenges like that. You could see the look in their eyes like, ‘I can’t believe that just happened.’ But it doesn’t surprise me they responded the way they did.”
Junior wing Danielle Franz was in the starting lineup with Clark out and responded with three 3-pointers to lead the Indians with nine points. Abney and Bre Carter each had eight. In a take-no-prisoners kind of defensive effort like this one, points came at a premium. Green was Guilford’s only double-digit scorer with 10 points.
“When we are at our best we are really playing team-oriented ball like that and we’re making them guard team actions and not just individual players,” Brunke said. “We were able to find seams and we shared the ball and we got just enough points.”