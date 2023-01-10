ROCKFORD—With senior Emma Clark sidelined by a foot injury, the Hononegah Indians stepped it up a notch defensively in their NIC-10 showdown with Rockford Guilford, knowing they’d have to offset the loss of their 3-point sharpshooter.

They nearly pulled off a victory in regulation, but a buzzer-beater by the Vikings’ Avery Green forced them to work a little overtime to pull out a 42-36 win.

