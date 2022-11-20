CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill.—After experiencing a rough Friday night loss at Huntley when virtually nothing went right, at least Bre Carter and the Hononegah Indians didn’t have to wait long to bounce back.
The 5-foot-8 senior and her teammates faced South Elgin Saturday morning in the Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament.
“When we were warming up before we got on the bus I told my teammates it feels like a shooting day today,” Carter said with a grin after the Indians throttled the Storm 69-30. “It felt like everything was going in.”
Carter scored twice inside and after Emma Clark dropped two 3-pointers, she added a trey of her own on the way to a 14-0 run to open the game.
After falling at Huntley 52-35 on Friday, the Indians led on Saturday 23-10 after one quarter and 40-24 by halftime. They also scored the first 13 points of the second half.
So much for their confidence being shaken on Friday.
“Losses like that really stink, but we have a good support system and we pick each other up,” Carter said.
The turnaround didn’t surprise Hononegah head coach Jason Brunke, who thought his team had picked up its play in the second half against the Red Raiders.
“After we talked to them at halftime (at Huntley), we loved the way they competed in the second half,” Brunke said. “I had a good feeling about the way today was going to go.
“The big thing is that Huntley is a team you just cannot prepare for. They’re big, they’re athletic, they’re strong and they are very physical. I think they maybe were a little more physical than they should have been allowed to be, but that’s good for us because it shows us against a team like Huntley how much we have to work to get open shots and how small the window can be to get those off. When you get more breathing room in other games, the shots do fall a lot easier.”
Saturday, Hononegah’s shots fell throughout the lineup. Allie Niedfeldt had 18 points and five of the Indians’ 12 treys. Clark finished with 16 points, Carter had 15 and Olivia Robinson chipped in 14.
“Obviously it helps when you make some shots early,” Brunke said. “It calms everybody down, not to mention helps get our defense set up.”
Unlike the mismatches the vertically challenged Indians faced Friday, they found themselves on more equal footing Saturday with the tallest South Elgin starter 5-8. Niedfeldt is the tallest Hononegah starter at 5-9, but it will be Carter matching up against the taller posts as the Indians try to contend in the NIC-10.
“Huntley is just really tall and I’m short, but I try not to let the height shake me,” Carter said. “When they guard me like a post, I’m going to shoot it.”
“Bre is key to a lot of what we do,” Brunke said. “We’re a small team, but she’s one who is going to have a lot of mismatches and she has the ability to get by people. That creates a different style for us that we might not have when she’s off the floor. We’re usually dependent on running sets and getting people open with screens.”
On Friday, Clark had three treys and tallied 13 points. Cassidy Serpe scored 14 points and Jessie Ozzauto added 10 to pace Huntley, which led 30-12 at halftime.
• UP NEXT: The Indians (2-1) are back in action on Tuesday when they return to Dundee-Crown to play Streamwood at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: HONONEGAH 69, SOUTH ELGIN 40
Hononegah…23 17 13 16—69
S. Elgin……..10 14 5 11—40
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Johnson 1 0-0 2, Clark 6 2-2 16, Robinson 4 4-6 14, Franz 1 0-0 2, Niedfeldt 6 1-2 18, Carter 6 0-0 15, Pierson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 7-10 69.
SOUTH ELGIN (fg ft-fta pts)—Tutelin 0 3-4 3, Kmeil 6 1-2 17, Mutig 1 0-0 2, Young 6 0-0 16, Lopez 1 0-0 2, Hunt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-6 40.
3-pointers: Hono 12 (Niedfeldt 5, Carter 3, Robinson 2, Clark 2). S. Elgin 8 (Kmeil 4, Young 4). Fouled out: Tutelin. Total fouls: Hononegah 11, SE 13.
Friday: HUNTLEY 52, HONONEGAH 35
Hononegah.. 7 5 11 12—35
Huntley…….13 17 7 15—52
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Johnson 0 1-3 1, Clark 5 0-0 13, Robinson 0 2-2 2, Niedfeldt 2 4-4 8, Carter 3 1-2 8, Dimke 0 2-2 2, Pierson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 8-15 35.
HUNTLEY (fg ft-fta pts)—Serpe 4 2-2 14, A. Campanelli 3 0-0 8, McEaughn 1 0-2 2, Ozzanto 4 2-3 10, S. Campanelli 1 2-4 4, Winters 3 2-4 8, McFadden 2 0-0 6. Totals: 18 8-15 52.
3-Pt. goals : Hono 4 (Clark 3, Carter), Huntley . Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Hono 16, Huntley 17.