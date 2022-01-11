MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.—Sophomore Allyson Niedfeldt converted crucial back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Hononegah Indians the lead in overtime and they went on to edge upset-minded Harlem 53-48 in overtime.
It was an uphill battle for the Indians (18-3, 8-0 NIC-10), who fell behind 16-3 at the outset before treys by Haley Warren and Niedfeldt helped close the gap.
The game was tied at 34-34 after three quarters as Carly LaMay swished a half-court shot at the buzzer.
The game was then tied at 42-42 at the end of regulation.
After Niedfeldt opened the extra session with her two bombs to put Hononegah ahead 48-42, the Indians got a steal and a layup by Kamryn Abney and a pair of free throws by LaMay to lead 52-45 with just 26 second remaining.
LaMay tacked on one more free throw for the 52-48 final.
Warren and Niedfeldt each converted five 3-pointers to tie for scoring honors with 15 points apiece. LaMay and Abney each chipped in nine.
• CLINTON 84, WHITEWATER 46 The Clinton girls basketball team traveled to Whitewater and came home with a big victory Tuesday night, taking down the Whippets 84-46.
The Cougars featured a balanced attack led by Jayden Nortier’s 16 points. Elli Teubert added 15, Neleah Bobolz had 12, Tiana Roehl finished with 11 and Hannah Hahn was the fifth Cougar in double figures with a career-best 10 points.
Clinton led 45-23 at halftime and cruised to the win. The Cougars nailed 15 3-pointers, including five from Teubert.
• BIG FOOT 42, TURNER 37: The Chiefs came up with a hard-fought home win over Turner Tuesday night.
Addie Larson led the Chiefs with 10 points, while Lizzie Lueck added nine in the victory.
Big Foot led 18-16 at halftime and held on for the win over Turner, who was led by Nadilee Fernandez’s 12 points.
• BOYS BASKETBALL: SOUTH BELOIT 58, CHRISTIAN LIFE 30: The SoBos improved to 13-2 on the season and 3-0 in conference play with an easy win over visiting Christian Life.
South Beloit knocked down 12 treys, and Blake Ayotte led the way with a career-best 17 points. Aidan Finn added 12, Rence Kostka had 10 and Ross Robertson finished with nine.
• BOXSCORES: Hononegah 53, Harlem 48 (OT)
Hononegah……9 16 9 8 11—53
Harlem……….16 6 12 8 6—48
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Hann 1 0-0 2, Abney 4 0-0 9, Warren 5 0-0 15, Niedfeldt 5 0-0 15, Carter 0 1-2 1, LaMay 2 4-8 9, Gunnink 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 5-10 55.
HARLEM (fg ft-fta pts)—Bailey 5 0-0 15, Udell 2 0-0 6, Vyborny 4 1-2 9, Stovall 2 0-1 5, Davidson 6 1-2 13. Totals: 19 2-5 48.
3-pt. Goals: Hono 12 (Warren 5, Niedfeldt 5, LaMay, Abney), Harlem 8 (Bailey 5, Udell 2, Stovall). Fouled out—none. Total fouls—Hono 11, Harlem 13.
CLINTON 84, WHITEWATER 46
Clinton 45 39—84
Whitewater 23 23—46
CLINTON Teubert 5 0-0 15, Johansen 3 0-0 8, Hahn 4 0-0 0, Nortier 7 1-1 16, Bobolz 3 4-4 12, Mullooly 2 0-1 5, Wellnitz 3 0-0 7, Roehl 4 2-3 11. Totals: 31 7-9 84.
WHITEWATER: Porter 2 1-4 5, Kopecki 1 0-1 3, Kilar 5 4-8 16, Navejas 1 0-0 2, Treder 0 1-2 1, Grosinske 0 1-2 1, Truesdale 6 1-1 16, Gillette 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 8-18 46.
3-pointers: Whitewater 6 (Kopecki, Kilar 2, Truesdale 3). Clinton 15 (Teubert 5, Johanson 2, Hahn 2, Nortier, Bobolz 2, Mullooly, Wellnitz, Roehl).
BIG FOOT 42, TURNER 37
Turner 16 21—37
Big Foot 18 24—42
TURNER: Adams 1 0-0 3, Martin 2 2-2 8, House 2 0-2 5, Fernandez 3 6-8 12, Combs 0 4-4 4, Curry 2 1-2 5. Totals: 10 13-18 37.
BIG FOOT: S. Lueck 1 0-0 2, L Leck 3 3-6 9, Harvey 0 2-2 2, Richey 2 0-0 6, L. Larson 2 2-2 7, A. Larson 4 2-6 10, Bauman 2 0-0 4, Wilson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 9-16 42.
3-pointers: Turner 4 (Adams, Martin 2, House), Big Foot 3 (Richey 2, L Larson).