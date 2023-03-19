ROCKTON — Ashley Kentner’s hopes her Hononegah track team could avoid another runnerup finish against Rockford Guilford in the NIC-10 Indoor Championships hinged on a more productive finish in the field events.
She got exactly what she hoped for there and the host Indians took care of business on the track on Saturday.
The host Indians outscored second-place Guilford decisively, 154-113. Rockford Auburn was third with 77, followed by Belvidere (35.4), Harlem (35), Boylan (34), Belvidere North (24.5), Freeport (18) and Rockford East (5).
“I couldn’t be more proud of all the girls for their performances,” Kentner said. “In every single open event we had someone who PRed which is awesome. They are so talented and so dedicated. I absolutely love coaching this group because they take it more seriously than any group I’ve ever worked with.
“They want it and they do everything in practice to get it. Their hard work is paying off.”
The Indians picked up a 1-2-3 finish in the pole vault from Makenna Hughes (2.59 meters), Amelia Bronnimann (2.44) and Emma Krenz (2.28). In addition to placing in two track events, freshman Jordan Dimke gave the Indians a first in the high jump with a leap of 5-foot, 4 inches and was third in the triple jump with a PR of 31-00.25. Hononegah got another third in the long jump from Kali Schleis (15-07.75) and a sixth from Amanda Harris in the shot put (10.06 meters).
Dimke, who also did well on the track, may well take over the team’s “most versatile” crown currently worn by senior Indigo Sterud.
“We trained Jordan the past two weeks to do the triple jump and for her to get third her first time out was really exceptional,” Kentner said. “Last week she did a PR of 5-foot in the high jump and I thought maybe she could match that, but to jump 5-4 was amazing. She broke the indoor high jump record and she is currently the No. 1-ranked freshman in Illinois. She is 13th overall and fifth in 3A.”
Junior Allyon Niedfeldt had a stellar day, contributing a pair of firsts, in the 800 (2:26.22) and the 1600 (5:27.09). Hononegah also got individual first places from Isabelle Molitor in the 3200 (11:41.84), freshman Kylie Simpson in the 400 (1:01.46) and Sterud in the 200 hurdles (school record 29.56).
“Every time Indigo has run that event she has PRed this season,” Kentner said.
Hononegah won the 4x800 relay with Isabella Trout, Layla Buckley, Keila Borges Aragon and Sophie Balsley first in 10:47.62.
Depth is the Indians’ calling card and they also got points from Sterud in the 200 (third, 27.07), sophomore Ashlyn Richter in the 60 hurdles (fifth, 10.79) and the 200 hurdles (fourth, 31.68), Sophia Hedges in the 60 meters (fifth, 8.15, SR) and the 200 (27.2). Dimke delivered in the 800 (third, 2:31.34) and 200 hurdles, Lauren Frake in the 400 (third, 1:03.48); Kayla Tubbs in the 3200 (fifth, 13:16.88) and Borges Aragon in the 1600 (sixth).
Hononegah’s 4x400 relay of Simpson, Balsley, Franke and Richter finished second in 4:11.49 and the quartet of Schleis, Angela Ballano, Emily Behling and Balsley finished third in 1:54.81.
• BOYS: Hononegah nearly made it a sweep, but came up a bit short against Belvidere North. The Indians finished with 91 points and the Blue Thunder had 101. Auburn was third with 81, followed by Rockford East (64), Guilford (61), Harlem (41), Rockford Jefferson (34), Boylan (18) and Belvidere (5).
The Indians caught a bad break earlier in the week when Illinois State recruit Jacob Klink, the favorite to defend his shot put title, had a shot put land on his foot in practice. A break was initially feared, but an MRI revealed a bruise. He was unable to compete on Saturday.
The Indians collected just one first, in the 4x400 relay where Mitch Cavanah, Anthony Otero, Luke Albertstett and Ben Cooper finished in 3:41.93.
Cavanagh had a productive meet, finishing second in the 200 hurdles (26.51), fourth in the 60 hurdles (9.21 seconds). He also ran a leg of the third-place 4x200 relay with Matthew Mahan, Jackson Washington and Christian Lobato (1:36.24).
Cooper, Loyns Buckley, Easton Kenney and Jake McLarty finished third in the 4x800 relay (9:05.41).
The Indians got a second place from Lobato in the high jump (5-9) as well as sixth place tie in the same event from Sam Scholl and Cristian Born at 5-7.
Hononegah picked up thirds from Cooper in the 800 (2:09.51), McLarty in the pole vault (3.25 meters), Ben Klink in the long jump (21-06) and Logan Wood in the triple jump (40-04). Klink was fourth in that event (40-03).
Camden Juno was fourth in the 3200 (10:17.30) and Nicolo Altamore fifth (10:20.30).
Otero was fifth in the 400 (55.37) and Ben Klink sixth (56.44). Alex Bartch was fifth in the 1600 (4:43.35), Coan Lee fifth in the 60 hurdles (9.49) and Lobato sixth in the 200 (23.83).