ROCKTON – Hononegah settled the question of whether it could offset an “off” night from sharpshooter Emma Clark and did it against one of the teams expected to challenge the NIC-10 defending champions this season.
Clark scored just two points Friday night, but strong defense and efficiency from her teammates added up to a 48-36 victory over Rockford Guilford.
“We expect to have a strong team with our starting five and some good backups,” said junior Allyson Niedfeldt, who tallied a team-high 18 points and splashed four 3-pointers. “It’s nice that we showed we don’t depend on one player and we can get offense elsewhere. We also put a real priority on our defense.”
That wasn’t just evident Friday, when the Indians’ pressure plagued the taller Vikings and took them out of sync. Saturday morning, it demolished a less-polished team in Freeport, 62-19.
Friday was obviously the big game.
“If you would have told me Emma would score just one basket against Guilford I’d have thought we’d have been in trouble,” Hononegah head coach Jason Brunke. “It just goes to show you. Ally got really hot. Bre (Carter) hit a couple of big threes that put us up early and Jordan (Johnston) also had one that helped settle us down. Kamryn (Abney) did a great job icing at the end with some good ball control. It was a team effort all the way. That’s a great sign for us that we can have someone who we’re going to count on to score can have an off night and we can still beat a good team.”
Brunke echoed Niedfeldt in giving the defense much of the credit.
“Our defense is something that’s hard to prepare for,” he said.”It is ingrained in these kids by the time they are varsity players. Now their instincts have taken over. When we play that fast and apply that kind of pressure on teams it’s hard for them to do whatever they want. Defense is always going to be our bread and butter.”
Guilford’s last lead was at 6-3. Abney had a steal and a breakaway, Carter followed with the next eight points and Niedfeldt’s basket off Bella Pierson’s nice pass made it a 12-0 run and an 18-6 lead.
Guilford was within 24-17 at halftime, but trailed 34-22 after three quarters. Both teams scored 12 points in the fourth quarter. Carter had 10 points for the Indians while Avery Green led Guilford, also with 10.
In addition to keeping the defensive pressure on full, Brunke said the team’s rebounding was key as well. The Vikings had a sizable edge inside, but didn’t take advantage.
“The toughness they displayed was impressive,” Brunke said. “Rebounding was something I was concerned about going into the season because of our lack of size and the fact we lost some tough rebounders from last year. (Friday) this group showed they are very tough. They outrebounded a team that’s bigger and physical.”
Hononegah led Freeport 17-9 after one quarter as Clark hit three treys and scored all 13 of her points. The Indians never looked back as they also got 13 points apiece from Niedfeldt and Carter and 10 Indians in all scored.
• BOXSCORES:
Fri., Hononegah 48, Guilford 36
R. Guilford… 8 9 5 14 – 36
Hononegah..18 6 10 14 – 48
ROCKFORD GUILFORD (fg ft-fta pts) – Gary 1 0-0 2, Hanserd 1 0-0 2, Green 4 0-0 10, Coleman 3 0-2 6, Donaldson 3 0-0 7, Knuth 2 5-8 9. Totals: 14 5-10 36.
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts) – Johnston 2 0-0 5, Clark 1 0-1 2, Abney 2 5-7 9, Niedfeldt 7 0-0 18, Carter 4 0-1 10, Pierson 1 2-2 4. Totals: 17 7-11 48.
3-pointers: Free 3 (Green 2, Donaldson), Hono 7 (Niedfeldt 4, Carter 2, Johnston). Fouled out: Coleman.Total fouls: Free 19, Hono 12.
Sat., Hononegah 62, Freeport 19
Freeport…… 9 9 2 4 – 19
Hononegah..17 19 25 1 – 62
FREEPORT (fg ft-fta pts) – Shirley 4 0-0 10, Martin 1 1-3 3, Krezmins 1 0-0 2, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Stoveall 0 0-2 0, Salazar 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 1-5 19.
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts) – Johnson 1 0-0 3, Clark 5 0-0 13, Abney 1 2-3 4, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Franz 1 0-0 3, Niedfeldt 5 0-0 13, Carter 6 1-2 13, Jones 0 1-2 1, Harris 2 0-0 4, Pierson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 25 4-7 62.
3-pointers: Free 2 (Shirley 2), Hono 8 (Clark 3, Niedfeldt 3, Franz, Johnston). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Free 7, Hono 4.