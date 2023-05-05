ROCKFORD—Rockford Guilford’s girls repeated as champions in the 2023 NIC-10 Outdoor Championship at Rockford Boylan Thursday, but the Hononegah Indians certainly made them work for it.
The Vikings took first with 162 points. Hononegah was second with 131, followed by Auburn (74.5), Belvidere (49), Boylan (47), Freeport (39), Harlem (30.5) and Belvidere North (25).
Hononegah got strong performances from its relay teams, with two finishing first. The 4x400 relay team of Sophie Balsley, Lauren Frake, Jordan Dimke and Indigo Sterud won in 4:07.97. The 4x800 team of Kayla Tubbs, Isabella Trout, Layla Buckley and Lauren Frake won in 10:20.11.
The Indians’ only individual first was by Makenna Hughes in the pole vault (8-feet, 6 inches) with Amelia Bronnimann second (8-3).
Hononegah’s Kylie Simpson finished second in both the 800 (2:23) and the 1600 (5:22.02). Isabelle Molitor was second in the 3200 (12:15.91), Dimke was second in the high jump (5-4) and Indigo Sterud was second in the 300 hurdles (46.86).
Hononegah picked up thirds from Ashlyn Richter in the 400 (1:02.30), Allyson Niedfeldt in the 1600 (5:23.77) and Jordan Dimke in the 300 hurdles (48.68).
Guilford won’t be easy to topple in the future either. The Vikings also won the jayvee title with 105 points. Hononegah was next with 92. Combining the totals, Guilford was first with 267, followed by Hononegah (223) and Auburn (139.5).
• Varsity results: Winners and top Hononegah finishers: