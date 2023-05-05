ROCKFORD—Rockford Guilford’s girls repeated as champions in the 2023 NIC-10 Outdoor Championship at Rockford Boylan Thursday, but the Hononegah Indians certainly made them work for it.

The Vikings took first with 162 points. Hononegah was second with 131, followed by Auburn (74.5), Belvidere (49), Boylan (47), Freeport (39), Harlem (30.5) and Belvidere North (25).

Recommended for you