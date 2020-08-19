{div data-block=”true” data-editor=”fheoc” data-offset-key=”4odru-0-0”}{div class=”public-DraftStyleDefault-block public-DraftStyleDefault-ltr” data-offset-key=”4odru-0-0”}ROCKTON—The Hononegah girls cross country season won’t resemble those of the past.
There will be no mega-meets in the suburbs, no early-season battles at Searls Park with regional opponents, and potentially no regional, sectional or state meet.
And all that is just fine with veteran coach Darryl Rohrer.
“I’m just so happy and thankful every day that I can put these girls through a workout,” Rohrer said. “I know there are a lot of athletes who wish they could be out there competing, so we’ve got to cherish the time that we can.”
Rohrer said a strong summer has led to a strong first week of practices.
“As coaches we couldn’t meet with the kids in person,” Rohrer said. “But we were able to communicate with them, and that’s certainly what we’ve done as much as we could, and I think that’s helped. We’ve just had a great turnout. We’ve got 10 freshmen here, and I don’t even have enough uniforms for the team picture. Those are good problems to have.”
Rohrer said he has lost a few runners due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did have a few runners who had some family concerns with the virus that decided not to come out,” Rohrer said. “And I just have the utmost respect for those kids. As a 16-year old, that’s just an incredibly selfless decision to put your family first and understand where, at least with what’s going on with them, their priorities should be.”
Rohrer returns nearly everyone from a team that finished in second place to Belvidere North last year in the NIC-10 race.
Senior Lauren Johnston was honorable mention all-state as a freshman but has battled injuries the last two years. This year, Rohrer said she’s healthy and ready to make some noise.
“She’s going to have a really good season, I have no doubt about that,” Rohrer said. “We’ve got six of our top eight kids, and all of our top five from sectionals, and Lauren is our leader. She had a great summer where she was able to put on a ton of base miles, and she’s confident and ready to go.”
Hailey Henry was Hononegah’s top finisher at the NIC-10 meet, placing fifth, and is primed for a strong junior season.
“Hailey should have a really nice year, and her sister Izzy (10th in the NIC-10) should, too,” Rohrer said. “She’s got all the potential in the world, she’s just got to want to do it herself. Indigo Sterud (seventh in the NIC-10) had an outstanding freshman season for us, and she hasn’t begun to realize what her potential might be, that’s how natural of a runner she really is.”
The Indians will certainly be dealing with a non-traditional schedule. They will open the season with a triangular meet at the Fuller Forest Preserve in Winnebago against runaway IHSA Class 1A state champion Winnebago and Rockford Christian.
“This is such a great opportunity for our kids to compete against great competition,” Rohrer said. “Winnebago is a small school that could compete against the best 3A programs in the state. They won state by so much last year that they could have doubled their score and still won, and they have everybody coming back. We are really looking forward to getting out there and competing.”
After the one non-conference meet, everything else in the season will take place within the confines of the NIC-10, with meets taking place on Saturday’s. The Indians plan to host two meets, with only parents allowed on the course to spectate. Masks will be required by everyone, with the exception of the runners while they are competing.