Hononegah girls cross country advance to state By Daily News staff Jimmy Oswald Oct 30, 2022 Roselle, Ill.—Freshman Kylie Simpson continued her dominant season and the Hononegah girls cross country team advanced to the Class 3A state meet in Peoria after a strong performance Saturday.The Indinas finished fifth out of 18 teams at the Class 3A Sectional at Lake Park with an overall score of 149. Huntley took first place with a score of 111.Simpson took fifth-place overall, 10 places higher than the next freshman, as she finished with a time of 17:40.9.Senior Indigo Sterud placed 16th as she ran a time of 18:31.9, and junior Ally Niedfeldt snatched 19th with a time of 18:35.0 to round out the top 20.The girls will hope to finish their season on a high note as they travel to Detweiller Park on Saturday with the race set to begin at 1:00 p.m.A young Hononegah boys cross country team, that didn't have one returning varsity runner from last season, ended their season in Roselle as they placed 14th out of 18 teams.Freshman Landon Samuelson was the highest finisher for the Indians, he took 52nd with a time of 16:25.2. Junior Nicolo Altamore was not far behind as he grabbed 62nd, finishing in 16:25.2.