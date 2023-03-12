ROCKTON — To Ashley Kentner it’s simple. When it comes to girls track supremacy in the NIC-10, it’s Hononegah and Rockford Guilford, two powerful teams each with their own strengths.
“Guilford has some really strong field event girls and very good sprinters,” the Hononegah girls head coach said. “Their 4x200 (relay) ran a state-qualifying time (Saturday). We have our middle distance and distance runners as our strength and I think we’ll be better matched in the field events this season.”
Saturday, the Indians came out on top. They collected three individual first places on their way to capturing first overall in their own Hononegah Indoor Invitational.
Senior Indigo Sterud won the 200-meter hurdles in a personal record of 29.83 seconds.
Junior Allyson Niedfeldt was first in the 800 in a PR 2:26.35 and freshman Kylie Simpson won the 400 in 1:02.11.
“We are stacked in the middle distances,” Kentner said. “Kylie is a great new addition. We have a lot of very talented freshmen coming in this year.”
The Indians finished with 104 points to hold off Guilford with 89.
Hononegah also picked up a second from Isabella Trout in the 1600 (5:38.08) and placed well in all three relays. The 4x400 relay of Simpson, Niedfeldt, Ashlyn Richter and Lauren Frake was second in 4:18.20. The 4x800 relay also was runnerup with Layla Buckley, Jayden Lake, Gabriela Salinas and Hannah Guffey finishing in 11:46.43.
The 4x200 relay of Kylee Evans, Emily Behling, Frake and Richter was fourth in 1:58.03.
The Indians’ depth showed, too. They picked up a fourth from Sophia Hedges in the 60 (8.21 seconds), fifths from freshman Jordan Dimke in the 200 hurdles (32.97), Sophie Balsley in the 200 (28.30) and Keila Borges Aragon in the 1600 (13:34.77) and sixth from Balsley in the 800 (2:39.72). Kayla Tubbs was seventh in the 400 (1:07.42) and Malia Gallagher seventh in the 1600 (6:25.57).
In the field events, Dimke finished second in the high jump with a PR of 5-foot. Hononegah’s Makenna Hughes and Amelia Bronnimann finished 4-5 in the pole vault, respectively, with both credited with 2.28 meters.
Hononegah’s Amanda Harris was fifth in the shot put (9.76 meters).
“In last season’s conference meet, our weakest area was field events, Guilford had three high jumpers at around 5 feet and those same girls were doing triple jump,” Kentner said. “With Jordan (Dimke) and Kali Schleis we should be a lot better in the high jump. Sophia Hedges and Indigo are capable of (long) jumping 16 to 17 feet and Amanda will help in the shot put. Makenna (Hughes) and Amelia (Bronnimann) are super close and both gunning for the field house record in the pole vault this year. I think overall we should be stronger in the field events this year.
“We aren’t as strong in our sprints,” Kentner said. “We kind of try to spread Indigo around everywhere. She does it all for us. Sophia Hedges is also a key and we have Ashlyn Richter, Sophie Balsley and Kali Schleis who can help out. We do well in the relays because they all work so well together.
“It’s an awesome group, but Guilford and Auburn are hard to match.”
Auburn’s Essence Horton-Graves and Nevaeh Turnmire were impressive Saturday. Horton-Graves finished first in the 60 meters (7.95) and Turnmire was first in the 200 (27.52). That duo also helped the Knights win the 4x200 relay.
Auburn finished third in the team standings with 66 points, followed by Richmond-Burton with 60, Shabonna Indian Creek 50, Rockford Christian 41, Burbank (St. Laurence) 40, Belvidere 37, Harvard 37, Boylan 31, Belvidere North 27, Freeport 17, Elmhurst (IC Catholic) 10, and North Boone 9.
North Boone’s top finish was a fifth by high jumper Emma Ford.
• FRIDAY: Hononegah’s talented distance crew warmed up for Saturday by competing in the Batavia Distance Madness meet on Friday. Six athletes had PRs.
Simpson set a PR of 2:23.63 in the 800 at Batavia, finishing 13th. Frake had a PR of 2:28.39 in the same event, finishing 37th. Allyson Niedfeldt PRed in the 1600 (30th, 5:20.50), as did Sterud (34th, 5:21.80). Isabelle Molitor posted a PR in the 3200, finishing 13th in 11:38.40.
“There is so much distance talent in Illinois,” Kentner said. “It blows my mind when you look at Top Prep Times. I see a lot of promise with our group of 4x400 and 4x800 relays. We really want to get those teams downstate.”
• BOYS: South Holland (Thornwood) edged out Oswego East by half a point for the title in the 22-team Hononegah boys invitational. Thornwood had 65 points and Oswego East 64.5. Chicago Marist was third with 58, followed by Hononegah (50), Aurora Waubonsie Valley (47.5) and Auburn (43).
Hononegah senior Jacob Klink won the shot put with a toss of 16.96 meters. Teammate Sam Scholl was fifth in the high jump (5-9).
The Indians’ Logan Wood and Mitchell Cavanagh, both seniors, finished 5-6 in the 60 hurdles. Wood finished in 8.99 and Cavanagh in 9.04, both PRs. Camden Juno and Alex Bartch finished 5-6 in the 1600. Juno finished in 4:39.06 and Bartch in 4:39.59.
The Indians picked up a sixth in the 4x800 relay with Easton Kenney, Isaiah Mohnacky, Spencer Paterson and Carter Plesic finishing in 9:19.81. Lyons Buckley, Cavanagh, Luke Alberstett and Ben Cooper gave Hononegah a seventh in the 4x400 relay (3:43.64) and the quartet of Matthew Mahan, Mitchell Meichtry, Jake McLarty and Jackson Washington was eighth in the 4x200 (1:38.25).
Hononegah sophomore Ben Klink was sixth in the long jump (6.23 meters), Wood was sixth in the triple jump (12.36) and Ben Klink eighth (12.10) and Cavanagh was eighth in the 600 (1:33.48)