ROCKTON — To Ashley Kentner it’s simple. When it comes to girls track supremacy in the NIC-10, it’s Hononegah and Rockford Guilford, two powerful teams each with their own strengths.

“Guilford has some really strong field event girls and very good sprinters,” the Hononegah girls head coach said. “Their 4x200 (relay) ran a state-qualifying time (Saturday). We have our middle distance and distance runners as our strength and I think we’ll be better matched in the field events this season.”

Recommended for you