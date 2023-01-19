ROCKTON—Hononegah’s girls bowling team achieved something last season it hadn’t done in 23 years — qualify as a team for the IHSA State Tournament.
They’d love to repeat that feat in a few weeks.
“I feel pretty good about our chances heading toward regionals,” said Jeremy Woody, who has been head coach for the past five years. “We have some girls who are really hungry.”
Perhaps the hungriest is Madison Davenport, who was fifth at state a year ago as a junior when she averaged 209.9 for six games. She led the team’s surge to state, winning the sectional individual crown with a 221 average.
As a team, the Indians finished third in the 2022 Belvidere Sectional and fourth in the state tourney, which was held at Cherry Bowl in Rockford.
Madison followed in her older sister Jordan’s footsteps last year. Jordan had been the team’s previous individual state qualifier, in 2017.
“I think as a team we have the ability to have another good run at state this year,” Davenport said. “Individually, I hope to do better than last year.”
This season, Davenport boasts a 205 average, finishing third in the NIC-10. She is even better in weekend tournaments with a 218 average. Madison’s sister Cassidy, a junior, is averaging 193 and sophomore Emily Mullranin is at 190.
“Madison, Cassidy and Emilee have all been solid for us,” Woody said. “The experience of last year at state will absolutely help them this year.”
Other top performers for the team include senior Katelin Mullranin, junior Piper Ennett and senior Samantha Sweeney.
The Indians finished 8-1 in the NIC-10 for second place, dropping a dual meet with unbeaten champion Harlem last week at Forest Hills Lanes in Rockford. The Huskies were second at state a year ago.
“We gave them a run,” Woody said. “We bowled three games in a match-set and we actually won the first and third game, but they got us by enough pins in that second game to take the total series. That was frustrating because we know we can beat them.”
The Indians and Huskies have banged heads all season in various tournaments with Hononegah coming out on top on at least two occasions when they took first place. They will also square off in the Guilford Invitational at Cherry Bowl this weekend.
“For some reason we seem to bowl better in the weekend tournaments than in match play,” Woody said. “A few weekends ago we shot 3,119 as a team for three games. That’s huge. I don’t know what it is about the weekend tournaments, but they come ready to win. If we don’t (win), we’re usually in the top three.”
Madison Davenport said the team has an easy time focusing on weekends.
“I think it’s the environment,” she said. “There’s so much more pressure and energy on the weekends. I know I personally bowl better when there is more pressure on me. We all feed off each other and bring our games up on the weekends.”
Regionals in two weeks will be at Freeport and the sectional in Carpentersville.
The whereabouts aren’t really a problem for this bunch, Woody said.
“We bowl at so many different centers with so many different lane conditions, I don’t really think it matters,” he said. “When they’re younger maybe it does, but these girls are so experienced that it doesn’t bother them when they go from place to place. As coaches, we try to help them adjust, whether it’s lining up where they need to be or deciding which of their arsenal of bowling balls they should be using. You just want the right bowling ball in their hand at the right time.”
Davenport, who said she owns 12 bowling balls and carries six to each tournament, said the Indians are confident they will make the right adjustments.
“There are a lot of factors at centers, including the type of approaches and the exact lane conditions,” she said. “It definitely takes us the pre-tournament practice to get lined up and ready for the day.”
As a senior, she said she enjoys a new leadership role this year.
“I’m our anchor bowler, so that’s pressure in general, but I also like to be the one calling team meetings or scheduling extra practice if we need it,” she said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
Davenport plans on attending Rock Valley College, bowl on the team there and study early childhood education.