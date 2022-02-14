ROCKTON — For the first time in 24 years, the Hononegah girls bowling team is headed back to state.
The Indians placed third at Saturday's IHSA Belvidere Sectional, which was good enough to qualify them for the state meet, which will take place beginning Friday at the Cherry Bowl in Rockford.
Hononegah senior Madison Davenport was the key figure, winning the overall sectional title with a 221 average in six games of bowling.
The last time an Indian made an appearance at state was when Jordan Davenport (Madison's sister) qualified as an individual in 2017.
Hononegah coach Jeremy Woody said it's an honor for the Indians to represent the school at the state meet.
While Davenport heads the list of Indian bowlers, not far behind is Kyley Olson, who bowled a 186 average Saturday and was the overall regional champion the weekend before.
Freshman Emilee Mullranin (182 average Saturday), and Cassidy Davenport (176) each bowled all six games, while junior Katelin Mullranin and sophomore Piper Ennett played key roles as well.
Woody said the team'e depth has been a big key in its success.
The ability to bowl in their own backyard has to be considered an edge, too. Although the Cherry Bowl doesn't serve as the Indians' home lanes, they certainly have experience bowling there, as does sectional champion and meet favorite Harlem.