CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill.—Eleven different players scored for the Hononegah Indians as they rebounded from a 32-27 loss to Lake Forest by thumping Hampshire 56-27 Tuesday afternoon in the Dundee-Crown Holiday Tournament.
The Indians (13-2) jumped out to a 26-7 lead and were up 31-13 at halftime as they converted seven 3-pointers, including two apiece by Breacia Carter and Haley Warren.
Hampshire tailed by 30 at 52-21 triggering a running clock.
Ally Niedfeldt was the only Hononegah player in double figures with 12 points on four 3-pointers.
Warren finished with nine points and Jordan Johnston and Carter had eight.
• CLINTON GIRLS SPLIT: The Clinton girls team split a pair of games Tuesday at the Cambridge Holiday Tournament, defeating Cuba City before falling to Cambridge.
In the opener, the Cougars were cooking offensively in a 78-74 win over Cuba City. Jayden Nortier nailed four of Clinton’s 14 3-pointers en route to 22 points. Elli Teubert added 19, Neleah Bobolz had 15 and Tiana Roehl finished with 12.
In the nightcap, Clinton dug a deep hole before coming back to make a game of it, eventually losing 55-49. A boxscore for the final game was not available.
• ALBANY 64, PARKVIEW 21: The Vikings could manage just 10 points in the first half and 11 more in the second against a solid Albany team that took a 22-point lead into intermission and cruised to the win.
Jenna Olin had 11 of Parkview’s 21 points.
• BOYS HOOPS: MONROE 69, BRODHEAD 52: The Monroe boys basketball team sported three double-figure scorers in a 69-52 victory over Brodhead Tuesday night.
The game between the Cheesemakers (7-1) and Cardinals (5-3) was part of the opening night of the New Glarus Holiday Tournament.
Monroe got 20 points from Carson Leuzinger, 19 from J.T. Seagreaves and 14 from George Brukwicki to advance to tonight’s championship game against New Glarus.
Brodhead will meet Deerfield tonight at 5:30 p.m. in the consolation game.
• CLINTON SPLITS: The Cougars went to Cambridge and came home with a 1-1 record in a holiday tournament.
Clinton fell 57-33 in the opener to WIAA Division 5 defending state champion Hustisford. The Cougars were led by freshman Reagan Flickinger’s nine points. Clinton trailed by just five points at halftime before Hustisford pulled away for the win.
In the nightcap, the Cougars picked up their second win of the season, a 69-62 victory over Horicon. Clinton was again led by Flickinger, who scored a career-best 18 points.
Peircen Bingham added 15 points, Peyton Bingham had 12 and Oliver Feggestad finished with 11, all in the second half as the Cougars rallied from a 32-25 deficit.
• BOYS HOCKEY: Beloit Memorial’s hockey team jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal by Nathan Williams, but host Antigo responded by scoring twice in the first period and went on to win 6-0 Tuesday afternoon.
Williams scored off an assist by Max Allen at 3:03 of the first period, but Antigo (5-6-1) tied it and went ahead by the end of the period and added three goals in the second period and two more in the third.
Beloit goalie Jameson Flanagan finished with 41 saves while Antigo’s Aaron Converse had 24.
Antigo had nine penalties and Beloit (0-11-0) seven, with two of Antigo’s goals scored on power plays.
• TUESDAY’S BOXSCORE: Hononegah 56, Hampshire 27.
Hononegah……18 13 13 12—56
Hampshire……. 4 9 5 9—27
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Johnston 3 0-0 8, Wolfe 1 0-0 2, Hann 1 0-0 2, Abney 2 0-0 5, Warren 3 1-2 9, Barrachina 1 0-0 2, Niedfeldt 4 0-0 12, Carter 3 0-0 8, LaMay 1 2-2 4, Hauser 1 0-1 2, Gunnink 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 3-5 56.
HAMPSHIRE (fg ft-fta pts)—Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Cortee 0 0-2 0, Kuk 0 1-2 1, Milison 1 0-0 2, Thompson 3 0-0 7, Saunders 1 1-2 3, Henzing 4 0-0 10, Van Horn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 2-6 27.
3-pt. goals : Hono 11 (Niedfeldt 4, Johnston 2, Warren 2, Carter 2, Abney) Hamp 3 (Henzing 2, Thompson). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Hono 10, Hamp 8.
• TUESDAY’S BOXSCORE: Antigo 7, BMHS 1.
Beloit Memorial……..1 0 0—1
Antigo………………..2 3 2—7
FIRST PERIOD: BM, N. Williams (Allen), 3:03; A, Michalik (Husnick, Nelson), 11:56 (pp); A, Walbeck (Nelson, Michalik), 14:10.
SECOND PERIOD: A, Husnick (Jansen), 5:29; A, Volpentesta (Walbeck, Kanda), 6:23; A, Husnick (Dickman, Nelson), 14:52.
THIRD PERIOD: A, Volpentesta (unassisted), 9:49; A, Walbeck (Nelson, Husnick), 14:11 (pp).
Saves: BMHS (Flanagan) 41, Antigo (COnverse) 24. Penalties: BMHS 7-14, Antigo 9-18.