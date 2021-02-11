ROCKTON—Hononegah’s Indians came out red-hot from the field Thursday night, sinking 11 first-half 3-pointers, and steamrolled visiting Rockford East, 68-22, in NIC-10 girls basketball action.
Hononegah (2-0) jumped out to a 29-3 lead after the first quarter and built their advantage to 54-7 at the intermission.
The Indians emptied the bench in the second half of the blowout win.
Junior Haley Warren tallied six 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 22 points to lead the Indians. Emma Clark had three treys and was the only other Indian in double figures with 11 points.
Ten Indians in all scored and six hit treys. Hononegah finished with 15 bombs for the game.
Rockford East was led in scoring by Tajori Johnson with 10 points. The turnover-plagued E-Rabs were held to single digits in scoring in each quarter.
The Indians played without their lone senior, Alison Murdoch, who is sidelined with a knee injury.
Hononegah is back in action Saturday when it hosts Belvidere North.
Hononegah 68, Rockford East 22
ROCKFORD EAST (fg ft-fta pts)—Garcia 3 0-0 7, Johnson 4 1-1 10, Myles 2 0-0 4, Turley 0 1-6 1. Totals: 9 2-7 22.
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Schindler 1 0-0 3, Johnston 1 0-0 2, Fago 2 0-0 4, Clark 4 0-0 11, Wolfe 2 2-4 7, Wang 1 0-0 3, Bell 2 1-2 5, Warren 7 2-2 22, Niedfeldt 3 0-0 9, LaMay 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 5-8 68.
Rockford East 3 4 9 6—22
Hononegah 29 25 8 6—68
3-pointers: East 2, Hononegah 15.