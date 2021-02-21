ROCKFORD—The Hononegah girls basketball team is picking off NIC-10 contenders, one by one.
And with rather astonishing ease.
The Indians blew out Rockford Boylan 49-19 Saturday afternoon, giving the Indians a perfect 6-0 record. Hononegah is 5-0 in the NIC-10, with every game being won by at least 30 points.
Hononegah led 24-11 at halftime, then proceeded to hold the Titans to just eight points in the second half as the game got out of control.
Sophomore Emma Clark led the way for the Indians, scoring 16 points. Freshman Jordan Johnston added 11, while Alisha Bell scored nine.
HONONEGAH 49, Boylan 19
Hononegah 12 12 9 16—49
Boylan: 6 5 5 3—19
HONONEGAH: Schindler 0 2-2 2, Johnston 4 0-0 11, Clark 5 2-2 16, Bell 2 5-8 9, Warren 2 0-0 6, Niedfeldt 1 0-0 3, LaMay 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 9-12 49.
BOYLAN: Marcomb 1 0-0 3, Eshelmen 1 0-0 2, Harter 2 4-8 9, Kalmo 2 0-1 4, Bishop 0 1-2 1. Totals: 6 5-11 19.
3-pointers: Hononegah 10 (Niedfeldt, Warren 2, Clark 4, Johnston 3). Boylan 2 (Marcomb, Harter).
• SOUTH BELOIT 41, NORTH BOONE 39: The SoBos picked up a nice non-conference victory Saturday, defeating the Vikings behind 17 points from Kaya Lervik.
Breacia Carter added 14 points and eight rebounds for the SoBos, who picked up the win despite going 12-27 at the free throw line.
• BOYS BASKETBALL: ST JOHN’S 76, BRODHEAD 68: Brandin Podziemski scored 39 points to lead top-seeded St. John’s over fourth-seeded Brodhead Friday night in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
The visiting Cardinals hit 11 3-pointers, including four from Owen Leifker who had 24 points. Connor Green added 14 points and Cade Walker 13 for Brodhead, which finished the season 14-10.
ST. JOHN’S 76, BRODHEAD 68
Brodhead;30;38—68
St. John’s NW Academies;37;39—76
BRODHEAD—Walker 5 0-0 13, Green 5 1-2 14, Engen 2 1-1 6, Leifker 8 4-5 24, Anderson 0 2-2 2, Boegli 1 2-4 4, Malkow 2 1-4 5. Totals: 23 11-18 68.
ST. JOHN’S—Timm 8 2-3 19, Bensch 5 2-3 16, Podziemski 16 4-4 39, Divane 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 8-10 76.
3-point goals: B 11 (Leifer 4, Walker 3, Green 3, Engen), SJ 8 (Bensch 4, Podziemski 3, Timm). Total fouls: B 15, SJ 16.
Division 4
• CUBA CITY 119, PARKVIEW 59—The fourth-seeded Vikings could not keep up with top-seeded Cuba City Friday night.
A full box score was not provided. Carter Olson led Cuba City with 32 points.