HUNTLEY, Ill. — Hononegah’s girls track and field team had a strong effort at the IHSA 3A Huntley Sectional on Wednesday night, qualifying a large contingent for the state meet next week in Charleston.
Hononegah senior Indigo Sterud won the 300-meter hurdles (46.30 seconds).
The Indians won the 4x800 relay with Allyson Niedfeldt, Lauren Frake, Kylie Simpson and Sterud finishing first in 9:33.40. The time ranks No. 2 in program history.
Hononegah’s 4x400 relay of Simpson, Jordan Dimke, Ashlyn Richter and Sterud also qualified for state by finishing second in 4:04.77.
Freshman Dimke was third in the high jump (1.57 meters), qualifying for state by hitting the state standard. Dimke was also fourth in the 300 hurdles (48.06).
Junior Niedfeldt was third in the 1600 (5:15.29).
Hononegah’s 4x200 team of Kali Schleis, Sophie Balsley, Richter and Sophia Hedges was fourth in 1:46.50.
Hedges finished sixth in the long jump, but qualified for state with a distance of 5.38 meters. The state standard is 5.35 meters.
Hedges also finished fourth in the 200 (26.34). Lauren Frake was fourth in the 400 (1:01.80). Simpson was fourth in the 800 (2:21.76). Makenna Hughes and Amelia Bronnimann tied for fifth in the pole vault (2.38 meters).
Isabelle Molitor finished sixth in the 3200 (11:45.36). Hedges was sixth in the long jump (5.38 meters).
Huntley won the team title with 109 points, followed by Prairie Ridge (80), Guilford (78), Hononegah (64), Auburn (53), Cary-Grove (47), McHenry (34), Algonquin Jacobs (31), Hampshire (19), Crystal Lake South (16), Crystal Lake Central (12), Dundee-Crown (11), Harlem (3), Belvidere North (1).