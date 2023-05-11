BDN_230512_Hononegah relay
Buy Now

Hononegah’s state-qualifying 4x400-meter relay team includes, from left, Kylie Simpson, Jordan Dimke, Ashlyn Richter and Indigo Sterud.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

HUNTLEY, Ill. — Hononegah’s girls track and field team had a strong effort at the IHSA 3A Huntley Sectional on Wednesday night, qualifying a large contingent for the state meet next week in Charleston.

Hononegah senior Indigo Sterud won the 300-meter hurdles (46.30 seconds).

Recommended for you