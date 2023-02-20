ROCKFORD — Home cooking wasn’t quite as tasty as Hononegah’s girls bowling team hoped over the weekend, but the Indians still came away with a top 10 finish in Illinois.
Competing in the IHSA state tournament at The Cherry Bowl, the Indians finished eighth with a total pinfall of 11,264 over 60 games for a 187.7 average.
Lockport finished first at 11,975 (199.6), followed by Joliet West (11,942), Harlem (11,878), Tinley Park (11,736) and Oswego (11,633).
LaSalle Peru was sixth at 11,496, with Minooka (11,433), Hononegah, Mascoutah (11,184) and Collinsville (10.716) rounding out the top 10.
Lida Burgos, a senior from St. Charles East, was the overall individual champion with a 2,763 total (230.3 average). Lockport senior Morgan LiCausi was second at 2,691 (224.3) and Vandalia freshman Macy Jones was third at 2,610 (217.5).
Harlem freshman Allison Roberts was 10th at 2,528 (210.7) and Hononegah senior Madison Davenport was 14th at 2,465 (205.4). Davenport’s scores on Saturday were 211-228-172-227-205-231.
Hononegah senior Katelin Mullranin finished at 2,271, with her Saturday scores 198-245-167-148-198-170. Sophomore Emilee Mullranin was at 2,111, rolling 205-204-178-185-159 on Saturday.
Junior Cassidy Davenport was at 1,741, rolling 171-180-208-139 Saturday. Junior Piper Ennett was at 1,595, with games on Saturday of 157-155-160. Sophomore Kailyn Davis filled in Saturday with games of 201-167-191-147. Senior Samantha Sweeney rolled games of 210-165 on Saturday.
• TRACK & FIELD: Hononegah’s girls hosted a home meet on Saturday and came away with 16 personal records, two school records and two indoor records.
Indigo Sterud broke her own record in the 200-meter hurdles with a time of 30.15 seconds.
Sophia Hedges broke the 60-meter dash record, running 8.21 seconds.