ROCKTON—Indigo Sterud won the 200-meter hurdles, finished second in the triple jump and was a member of two runnerup relays as Hononegah’s girls track team finished a strong second place in its own invitational Saturday morning.
The Indians finished with 93.5 points in the 12-team meet to trail only NIC-10 foe Rockford Guilford with 105.
Sterud won the 200 hurdles in 31.30 seconds. She was runnerup in the triple jump with a leap of 33-foot 10.25 inches. She teamed with Kayla Tubbs, Emily Behling and Sophie Balsley to finish second in the 4x400 relay and she teamed with Allyson Niedfeldt, Behling and Lauren Frake to finish second in the 1200-800-200-400 medley relay.
Frake gave the Indians a first place in the 400 (1:06.54). They were second in the 4x200 relay with Ashlyn Richter, Balsley, Adriana Indoval and Gracie Wolfe finishing in 1:52.55 as well as runnerup in the 4x800 relay with Ryanne Bronnimann, Melina Touvannas, Michelle Perez and Isabella Trent finishing in 10:42.50.
In the afternoon, Hononegah finished fourth in the 17-team boys meet with 54 points. Oswego East was first with 87, followed by Chicago Marist with 81 and Belvidere North with 74.
The Indians’ best performance by the boys was in the shot put where they finished 1-2-3 with Jacob Klink throwing 48-1.5, followed by Brigham Molander (43-0) and Joey Idstein (42-9).
The next best finish was a second by Bailen Estrada in the 600 (1:31.19). Evan Aarvig was third in the 400 (55.73). The team of Wesley Waugh, Estrada, Chris Schwuchow and Alex Bartch finished third in the 4x800 relay in 8:49.56.
• GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Rockford Guilford 105, Hononegah 93.5, Shabboni Indian Creek 80, Johnsburg 42, Rockford Auburn 34, Belvidere North 31, Harvard 26, Rockford Boylan 26, Belvidere 25.5, Richmond-Burton 25, Crystal Lake South 20, Freeport 11.
INDIVIDUAL WINNERS, TOP HONONEGAH FINISHERS: 60 meters: 1, Essence Horton-Graves (Auburn) 8.05; 5, Gracie Wolfe (Hono), 8.33; 6, Kali Schleis (Hono) 8.35.
200: 1, Caitlyn Casella (Johnsburg), 26.90; 3, Wolfe (Hono), 28.59.
400: 1, Lauren Frake (Hono), 1:06.54; 4, Schleis (Hono), 1:12.23.
800: 1, Anna McDermott (Crystal Lake South), 2:38.33; 2, Isabelle Molitor (Hono), 2:39.84; 5, Kayla Tubbs (Hono), 2:43.03.
1600: 1, Caroline Bend (Shabonna Indian Creek), 53.65; 4, Allyson Niedfeldt (Hono), 5:34.34; 7, Sam Risley (Hono), 6:04.78.
3200: 1, Jolee Larson (Shabonna Indian Creek), 11;58.41; 4, Malia Gallagher (Hono), 13:50.94; 6, Kaitlyn Wrage (Hono), 14:39.07; 7, Amanda Lawrence (Hono), 14:40.94.
60 H: 1, Kaitlyn Frazier (Shabonna Indian Creek), 10.22.
200 H: 1, Indigo Sterud (Hono), 31.30.
4x200 relay: 1, Guilford, 1:48.13; 2, Hononegah (Ashlyn Richter, Sophie Balsley, Adriana Indoval, Gracie Wolfe), 1:52.55.
4x400 relay: 1, Guilford, 4:16.95; 2, Hononegah (Indigo Sterud, Kayla Tubbs, Emily Behling, Sophie Balsley), 4:22.97.
4x800 relay: 1, Boylan, 10:33.37. 2, Hononegah (Ryanne Bronnimann, Melina Touvannas, Michelle Perez, Isabella Trent), 10:42.50.,
1200-800-200-400 medley relay: 1, Guilford, 8:03.46; 2, Hononegah (Niedfeldt, Sterud, Behling, Frake), 8:06.71.
Shot put: 1, Madelyn Bishop (Boylan) 35-4; 2, Amanda Harris (Hono), 30-1.
High jump: 1, Brooke Probst (Shabonna Indian Creek), 5-4; 5, Jordyn Golden (Hono), 4-8.
Pole vault: 1, Reagan Gibson (Shabonna Indian Creek), 11-6; 8, McKenna Hughes (Hono), 7-6.
Long jump: 1, Brenna Uppleger (Harvard), 16-1.5; 7, Emily Behling (Hono), 14-9.
Triple jump: 1, Ma’Kayla Winters (Auburn), 34-7.25; 2, Sterud (Hono), 33-10.25.
• BOYS TEAM SCORES: Oswego East 87, Chicago Marist 81, Belvidere North 74, Hononegah 54, Sycamore 39, Crystal Lake South 38, South Holland Thornwood 38, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 23, Niles Northridge Prep) 22, Johnsburg 10.25, Rockford Auburn 10, Richmond Burton 8.25, Shabbona Indian Creek 6.25, Rockford Guilford 4, Rockford Boylan 3, Belvidere 1, Freeport 0.25.
60 meters: 1, Jeff Oestrericher (Sycamore), 7.16.
400: 1, Danny Olsen (Chicago Marist), 53.91; 3, Evan Aarvig (Hono), 55.73.
600: 1, William Kieffer (Oswego East), 1:30.42; 2, Bailen Estrada (Hono), 1:31.19; 8, Chris Schwuchow (Hon), 1:41.92.
800: 1, Mark Masaka (Niles Northridge), 2:02.76.
3200: 1, Will Gelon (Prairie Ridge), 9:51.17.
60 H: 1, Brandon Ferguson (Auburn), 9.03; 6, Mitchell Cavanagh (Hono), 9.60.
4x200 relay: 1, Sycamore, 1:35.85; 5, Hononegah (Anthony Otero, Mitchell Cavanagh, Luke Aiberstett, Nathan Wolfe), 1:38.50.
4x800 relay: 1, Belvidere North, 39.55; 3, Hononegah (Wesley Waugh, Bailen Estrada, Chris Schwuchow, Alex Bartech), 8:49.56.
Shot put: 1, Jacob Klink (Hono), 48-1.5; 2, Brigham Molander (Hono), 43-0; 3, Joey Idstein (Hono), 42-9.
Pole vault: 1, Kieran Mehlig (Belvidere North), 11-0.
Long jump: 1, Nathan VanWitzenburg (CL South), 21-1.5; 7, Sam Scholl (Hono), 19-1.5.
Triple jump: 1, James Kaunas (Johnsburg), 41-10.5; 6, Logan Wood (Hono), 39-11.5.