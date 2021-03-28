ROCKFORD—Through two games, Hononegah’s offense has amassed a whopping 111 points while its swarming defense has yet to allow a point.
Saturday afternoon’s 50-0 shellacking of Rockford Auburn at Wyeth Stadium showcased another often overlooked aspect of the game—special teams—and guess what? Turns out the Indians are pretty fair at that, too.
They started on the opening kickoff when junior Bryce Goodwine returned it 92 yards for a touchdown.
“We had a kickoff return right and when I got the ball I went right and the hole was wide open,” the junior said. “Karsten Nordlie had a huge block on the outside, but no dudes got through so it was great blocking by everybody.”
It was a footrace from midfield and no one was going to catch Goodwine, who starts at receiver and defensive back.
“Bryce brings so much to the table,” Hononegah assistant coach Bryan Jenkins said.”He’s a great kid, with great grades and a great work ethic. He never wants to come out. He does just about everything and he deserves whatever comes his way.”
In addition to scoring on a 24-yard pass, Goodwine also booted a 33-yard field goal, two extra points plus placed a pop-up kickoff in a dead zone that his teammates raced down and recovered to set up another score.
“It was another mistake on their part and we capitalized on it,” Goodwine said.
The Indians are routinely capitalizing on their kick coverage, which was a sore spot on the 2019 squad, but has been outstanding under Jenkins’ guidance.
“I think ever since they’re little kids, they understand offense and defense, but I don’t know how much they understand that other dynamic to the game, special teams,” Jenkins said. “We talk a lot about field position and give them specifics about where we want teams to start. There is an old saying in football that if they start on the 10, they have a 10 percent chance of scoring. If they start on the 20, it’s 20 percent. Our kids know where those yard markers are.”
Hononegah took charge early, scoring on three straight first-quarter possessions after Goodwine’s return. Junior quarterback Isaac Whisenand capped off all three with touchdown passes—14 yards to Jarett Strate-Letzow, 27 yards to Goodwine on a middle screen right after the Indians recovered the ball on the kickoff and finally 6 yards to Ashton Banker.
Goodwine’s field goal was the only score of the second quarter, putting Hononegah up 30-0.
The second half saw Hononegah tack on three more scores, including one by the defense as Dylan Sayles returned an interception 25 yards. Whisenand ran 27 yards for another third-quarter score and Stuart Hale bulled over from the 7 for the 50-0 final.
While the Hononegah defense pitched another shutout, allowing just three first downs, the offense finished with a well-balanced 325 yards—184 rushing yards and 141 passing yards.
“We’re operating on all cylinders,” Goodwine said. “We run behind five big dudes well over 200 pounds. Isaac is throwing the ball around well. We’re ready to play Boylan next week.”
Head coach Brian Zimmerman is ready.
“We’ve played well two games in a row and I’m super excited,” Zimmerman said. “I’m as excited as they are to have this opportunity.”
• BOXSCORE:
HONONEGAH 50, ROCKFORD AUBURN 0
Rockford Auburn…….. 0 0 0 0—0
Hononegah…………...27 3 14 6—50
Hono—Goodwine, 92, kickoff return (Goodwine kick)
Hono—Strate-Letzow, 14, pass from Whisenand (kick failed)
Hono—Goodwine, 27, pass from Whisenand (Goodwine kick)
Hono—Banker, 6, pass from Whisenand (Emanuel kick)
Hono—Goodwine, 33, field goal
Hono—Sayles, 25, interception return (Moore kick)
Hono—Whisenand, 27, run (Moore kick)
Hono—Hale, 7, run (kick failed)
TEAM STATS: First downs—RA 3, Hono 20. Rushing—RA 25-21, Hono 38-184. Passing—RA 31, Hono 141. Passes—RA 20-9-2 , Hono 18-11-2. Fumbles—RA 5-0, Hono 0-0. Punts—RA 6-35.3, Hono 0-0. Penalties—RA 7-55, Hono 3-20.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing—RA, Key 15-17, Oaks 1-12. Hono, Collins 17-66, Whisenand 5-41, Hale 9-37. Passing—RA, Brady 20-9-2, 31. Hono, Whisenand 18-11-2, 141. Receiving—RA, Burdine 3-6. Hono, Goodwine 3-47, B. Sayles 2-55, Strate-Lutzow 2-25.