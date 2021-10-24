ROCKTON — The Hononegah took care of business Friday night.
Saturday afternoon, they started their look ahead to the second season.
The Indians, facing a depleted Jefferson squad that was likely going to be winless even before facing a COVID outbreak, took down the J-Hawks 64-0 Friday night.
Saturday, they learned they had earned the second overall seed in 7A, and will host 5-4 Plainfield East Saturday at 2 p.m.
Hononegah tallied early and often against the J-Hawks, scoring twice in the first three minutes.
Isaac Whisenand scored on a QB keeper, and Stuart Hale followed that in short order with a 64-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Dylan Sayles made it a third score in the first on a touchdown from Whisenand, and the rout was on.
The Indians poured on 41 points before the first quarter was over, added nine in the second quarter and scored seven points in both the third and fourth quarters.
Hononegah outgained the J-Hawks 344-82. Hale led the way with 79 yards on just four carries. Sayles finished with three catches for 96 yards to pace the Indians.
Friday's boxscore
HONONEGAH 64, JEFFERSON 0
Jefferson 0 0 0 0 --0
Hononegah 41 9 7 7 --64
Team stats: Total yards: J 82, H 344; Passing: J 41-13-4, 89 yds; H 12-8-0, 145 yds. Rushing: J 18-(-7), H 35-199; Penalties J 5-45; H 7-60; Punting: J 4-33.3; H 1-31. First downs: H 14, J 10.
Individual leaders: Passing: James 39-13-3, 89 yds: H, Warren 1-1-0, 55 yds; Whisenand 6-5-0, 54 yds; Rushing: J, Johnson 3-5; H, Hale 4-79; Receiving: J, Gaines 5-43; H, Sayles 3-96.
• NORTH BOONE 41, OREGON 14: The Vikings rolled their way into the IHSA Class 3A playoffs with an easy win over Oregon Friday night.
North Boone earned a 15-seed, and will take on 8-1 Princeton on the road Friday night.
Once again, the Chandler Alderman to Will Doetch connection was one to watch Friday night. Doetch caught 11 passes for 160 yards and four touchdowns in the rout.
It was the third straight win for the Vikings, who needed a victory to qualify for the playoffs.
Alderman was 15-for-22 with 201 yards and five touchdowns for the Vikings.
Chris Doetch was a factor as well, as the sophomore back had two touchdowns, including a 49-yarder in the first half to help the Vikings to a 28-7 lead at intermission.
• MILLEDGEVILLE 58, SOUTH BELOIT 16: The SoBos fell in their final game of the season to a powerful Milledgeville squad Friday night.
South Beloit (5-4) earned the 12 seed in the 16-team playoff field and will play at fifth-seeded Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland.
The two teams already met this season, with the SoBos falling 44-38 in overtime.
Friday night, Leorence Kostka provided the highlight on the defensive side, snagging two interceptions to go along with 12 tackles.